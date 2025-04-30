A new arcade racer has been announced for fans of the Formula One series and its history. Formula Legends is being developed by Italian studio 3DClouds as its goal is to emulate the world's most beloved motorsport series. The game will release later this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. This game will not a be any type of simulation, but will use certain simulation aspects to add depth to its gameplay. The main attractions are the cars themselves, albeit not actual cars, but their car models. Reimagined circuits will also be the racing circuits used in the game, as no licensing will be here. It's purely fun, love and passion for the sport.

“Race fast and have fun is a mantra that has driven this game’s development from day 1,” said Franceso Bruschi, CEO of 3DClouds. “We’ve made lots of racing games before (from Xenon to Paw Patrol Karts to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and more) but Formula Legends is a true labour of love. We have some of the biggest motorsport fans in the world in our office which is only a stone’s throw away from Monza, so all of us being able to put our unbridled passion and expertise into this game has been an absolute joy. We really hope fans will dig Formula Legends and that we can help kickstart an arcade racing renaissance once more.”

Formula History Without the One

There haven't been too many arcade games based around the Formula series. Codemasters had its one-off kart game that was a Mario Kart copy, and there have been a few indie titles. Formula Legends looks to offer a rather deep experience with 16 different formula car models that will also include seven different liveries that recall the most iconic teams of all time. This allows for a total of 112 vehicles to experience differently, all with different characteristics.

You can race across 14 reimagined circuits that are inspired by historic racing locations. These evolve through the years and can be raced on in rain. Pit stops play a part and different strategies for different eras are required for winning. Formula Legends will have over 200 fictional drivers that are inspired by their real life icons. There will be custom helmets, skill perks and aspects that will let you know who the inspirations are.

Encompassing Modes to Experience

Formula Legends won't be some surface level game where you just hop in to a race. Players are encouraged to take a journey through history with the Story Mode. This mode recreates defining moments in Formula racing history. Players can compete in era-based championships and master legendary cars from those specific eras. Custom races and championships can be created and Time Attack allows for global competition online. The game will also feature modding support from liveries to helmets and trackside sponsors.