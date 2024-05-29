Fortias Saga is a mobile game that immerses you in a mythical land engaged in war. Set in the year 730 of the Eradel calendar, players join forces with heroes to battle dark forces across diverse landscapes. Key features include a nostalgic medieval art style, the ability to summon and upgrade over 90 unique heroes, and extensive map exploration. Players can enhance hero powers, collect resources, and upgrade equipment to strengthen defenses and challenge powerful bosses in the arena.

All Codes For Fortias Saga

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Fortias Saga. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

WELCOMETOFS - 500x Ruby, 50,000x Gold, 1x Hero Gacha Ticket

- 500x Ruby, 50,000x Gold, 1x Hero Gacha Ticket FSMAY2024 - 300x Ruby, 50,000x Gold, 30x Bread

How to Redeem Codes in Fortias Saga

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Fortias Saga on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Go to Settings Click on Giftcode Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Confirm. Enjoy your new rewards!

