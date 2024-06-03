Key Takeaways Say goodbye to Peter Griffin's landmarks - Snooty Steps is now Sandy Steps, with the statue removed.

Keep an eye out for new gas stations on the map - crucial for fueling up in Season 3's vehicle-focused gameplay.

Dive into the shallow lake in the map's center - no more swimming as the water is now too shallow to even swim in.

Every new season of Fortnite comes with its own changes to the map, and Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked is no exception to this. In this update, the entire southern section of the map has been turned into a desert covered with only the ruins of civilization. Whenever players aren't instantly annihilating each other with powerful new vehicles, though, they may notice new additions to the map that aren't obvious at first sight.

These map changes can range from new landmarks added to the map, Easter eggs, and even small changes made to already-existing portions of the map. Many of these map changes are shocking and could potentially not be discovered by gamers for even a dozen matches. Here are some of the most surprising of the new additions players can expect to see on the Chapter 5 Season 3 map.

10 Peter Griffin Imagery Removed

A Family Guy Crossover Lost

When Peter Griffin debuted as a skin in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, he came with an entire themed area on the map known as Snooty Steps. In this section of the map, players could spot plenty of landmarks made in the Family Guy star's image, such as a large flag and a golden statue of the man himself.

However, when Chapter 5 Season 3 began, Snooty Steps was flooded with sand and renamed to Sandy Steps. Along with this change, the Peter Griffin statue was buried and the flag was completely removed. While it is somewhat expected for a landmark related to a collaboration character to be removed, and thus it doesn't rank high on this list, it is a glaring change nonetheless. It's a shame to say goodbye to one of the many unique additions, like Cabbage Carts, that the game has seen over the seasons.

9 Additional Gas Stations

Plenty of Places to Fuel Up

Throughout the first two seasons of Fortnite Chapter 5, players could visit a few gas stations scattered throughout the map to refuel their cars during the match. As long as they weren't careless enough to drive into the gasoline canisters, of course.

As Chapter 5 Season 3 has a major focus on cars and vehicles, players have naturally begun to use these gas stations much more than they may have done in previous seasons. One thing that only eagle-eyed viewers may notice, though, is that there have been three additional gas stations added to the map. This is a change that was necessary to facilitate this season's gameplay and isn't as shocking as some other tweaks made, it's surprising just how much of a change this can make to gameplay.

8 Shallow Water in the Lake

No More Swimming for You

Players searching for potential areas to drop on the map in Season 3 will quickly notice that the water in the large lake in the center of the map is now seemingly a different color from all other water.

If the player lands in this water, they'll quickly see that the reason it's a different color is because it's now incredibly shallow, not even high enough to swim in. It's a far cry from the first two seasons, where players were constantly swimming in this area. While this change is shocking the first time you enter the map and land here, it's something fans will adapt to quickly enough.

7 The Return of Oscar

A Surprise For Those Who Thought They'd Defeated This Boss For Good

When the Fortnite Chapter 5 map transitioned over to Season 2, many assumed that the Season 1 boss character Oscar had been defeated and would never be seen on the island again. To back up this theory, Epic released a loading screen showing the goddess Artemis hunting down the tiger for sport.

Shockingly, however, Oscar has made his return in Chapter 5 Season 3. He can be found roaming the Classy Courts landmark. Bold players who challenge him to a duel will be able to obtain his legendary Oscar's Frenzy Auto Shotgun.

This is now the only Frenzy Auto Shotgun available on the entire map.

6 The Frog Statues Had Children

When Two Become Four

One of the cutest Easter eggs from the first two seasons of Fortnite Chapter 5 was the "wedding" of the two frog statues having a wedding in the southern section of the map. Naturally, many players feared for the safety of these stony spouses when Chapter 5 Season 3 turned the entire southern section of the map into a wasteland.

Gamers can breathe a sigh of relief, though: These statues have survived the apocalyptic event. That's not all, though, as they have also expanded their family. If players visit the southwest section of the map, they can not only find the happily married frog statues but also two cute smaller statues that appear to be their children.

5 The Train is Buried in Sand

Only Memories of Hacking Remain

When Epic Games first revealed Fortnite Chapter 5, the trailers put major emphasis on the train that would be roaming the map. Players could hijack this train to obtain four normal chests full of loot and one rare chest, if they could survive long enough on the ride to hack it open.

Despite being a signficant part of the Chapter 5 map, the train had seemingly been completely removed at the start of Season 3. While it will no longer be roaming the map, players can find remnants of this gameplay feature near the top of the Fallout-esque wasteland. There, players will see the train has been completely buried with sand in between seasons, with only a single chest being obtainable now.

4 Vaults Are No Longer Locked

The Guards Must Be Sleeping

For the first two seasons of Fortnite Chapter 5, players could defeat groups of NPCs on the map to obtain keycards. These cards would open vaults which contained multiple rare treasure chests and gold bars. A great addition, they made for a tempting reward in the early game for players willing to risk it.

Unfortunately, this gameplay feature is almost entirely removed in Chapter 5 Season 3. Players who visit these vaults now will find that they have already been opened, with only normal chests filling them now. This small change unfortunately gives players less of an opportunity to obtain rare weapons in the early minutes of a match.

3 A Mysterious Bunker In The Mountains

Ominous Foreshadowing For The Next Live Event?

Players scavenging around the snowy northeastern sections of the map for weapons may uncover a shocking secret. When Season 3 began, a large bunker was added to this section of the map. While no player can currently open this bunker, those who stick around for a few seconds can hear something inside it.

These noises sound like something banging at the door, attempting to escape. While there is currently speculation that this bunker is teasing a Lethal Company collaboration, nothing has been confirmed. The creepiness of this Easter egg and its uniqueness easily puts this map change near the top of the list.

2 Wastelander Challenges

A Whole New Way to Play

One of the new gameplay features introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is the Wastelander Challenge. Stations for these are scattered around the map, and players who can locate one of them will be given the option to accept a challenge that will fundamentally change the current match.

These challenges can range from not being able to heal for the rest of the match to taking damage whenever you pick up ammo in exchange for a massive exp boost. The way these challenge stations fundamentally change the Fortnite experience (similar to Milestone Quests) makes them one of the most prominent changes made this season.

1 New Wasteland Locations

The Most Chaotic Season Yet

It could be argued that the mere addition of these locations isn't shocking, as every season of Fortnite adds new landmarks to the map. However, it must be appreciated just how much these locations change the flow of a Fortnite match overall.

A mere season ago, the very idea of groups of players launching themselves into a roller derby arena while driving a car that has a mounted machine gun was thought impossible. Now every match turns into something of a Mad Max chase through the desert, creating one of the most unique and exciting seasons of Fortnite ever and securing these areas' placement at the top of the list.