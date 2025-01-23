Campfires in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 can help players heal all the way to full strength in times of need. However, for this week's seasonal challenges, you are tasked with finding two of these campfires in the world to get 25K XP. Here's where to spot these healing areas.

Best Place to Find Campfires

To complete your weekly quest to find Campfires within Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, go to a hill that's southwest of Flooded Frogs and southeast of Whiffy Wharf. In this spot, you'll find two campfires in the same general area. One is north of the hill and one is south. Work your way around the hill's circumference to get to both campfires. If you're playing the game on a controller, press square or X to turn on each campfire with flames.

Other Week 7 Quests

There are other weekly quests to complete for Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. One involves hiring a specialist and gaining health and shields while having them with you. Helsie is a medic specialist you can hire in Canyon Crossing for 250 Gold, for example. Just hire her after speaking to her and heal to get 50 health or shields to get the 25K experience points. The other Week 7 quests include the following:

Collect an Oni Mask in three different matches

Eliminate 5 players with shotguns

Headshot players from a combined 150m distance

If you keep completing weekly quests, you'll get a bonus of 40K experience as you reach a milestone. You can also complete your Daily Quests. Some of the tasks you receive may include damaging opponents with pistols or sniper rifles for 500 points, searching three containers at Twinkle Terrace or Lost Lake, and traveling 1,000 meters in a vehicle.

Some quests may revolve around the Sprites too, which are easy to achieve. One daily quest gives you 25K experience each. You can certainly level up your battle pass fast. Stay up to date with the story missions too.

Other Ways to Gain XP

There are many other ways to get XP in Fortnite. One of them is to complete Accolades. For example, if you're the first player to reboot an ally, you'll get 1K experience. They don't seem like much, but it can really add up. Additionally, check out different modes in Fortnite other than the Battle Royale.

Try out the Godzilla Fortnite quests too, before January 31 comes around.

Fortnite Festival makes it very easy to XP for your battle pass. As you're playing this Rock Band-like mode, finishing songs, earning stars, and finish a 3+ song set list can keep the XP grind moving.