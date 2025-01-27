The Monarch Search Drop in Fortnite gives you the tools and weapons to defeat the rampaging Godzilla on the map. If you find two of these chests, you'll also gain 25K experience points. Here's how to find these Monarch Search Drops in Fortnite, so you can take down the big kaiju.

Monarch Search Drop Locations

The Monarch Search Drop only appears when Godzilla is about to show up in the match. You can easily tell when King Kong appears from a portal and red lights appear around him near the beginning of the match. As soon as you can, try to get to the red lights on the map. They are the Monarch Search Drops, which are black and white balloons with loot on them. If you missed the red lights, they can be located on the map. Look for a symbol that looks like a white and black bow tie. These Monarch Search Drops also spawn in the northern section of the map. When Godzilla appears, random Monarch Search Drops will appear. Once again, look for the red lights in the sky as the balloons fall to the ground from the air.

You can beat Godzilla by shooting his scales on the back.

How to Beat Godzilla

Godzilla can be defeated, but this monster sure packs a punch. He can stomp on his foes like Hatsune Miku and Emma Frost, blast them with a huge laser, and roar towards those around him. When you open up the Monarch Search Drop, you should get a few Shield Bubbles. You'll need these. Use them whenever Godzilla has your attention. Their powerful laser doesn't work on these shields, protecting you for a few seconds before they disappear.

While you have the chance, hit the scales on his back. This is his weak point. The best weapon in this situation is the Rail Gun. It does take a while to charge up, but when it hits his scales, it takes a ton of HP from the monster.

Make sure to not bunch up as a group when fighting Godzilla. Otherwise, he will take you all out in one fell swoop. You may want to use a wind sprite as a quick getaway as well.

By the way, you can become Godzilla, but you have to be the first to enter a rift that transforms you into the monster. Stay north of the map and wish for the best.

Other Godzilla Quests / Monsterverse Quests

You have until January 31 to complete all the Godzilla quests. All of them can get you 25K experience points. Here are a few you can complete:

Acquire Godzilla's Medallion by doing the most damage to him

Dash three times using Godzilla's Fragment

Send five opponents flying with Godzilla's stomp

Deal 5,000 explosive damage

Damage 393 points of HP from players as Godzilla.