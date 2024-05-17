Key Takeaways Epic Games teases Fallout content for Fortnite, including possible skins and map locations.

The official Fortnite X account posted an image Friday teasing Fallout content that's arriving in the battle royale. No details, such as a release date or the characters included as skins, have been given as of the time of writing. No word about the release has been provided by Bethesda's official social media channels yet either.

The picture posted by Epic Games shows a man in power armor in front of a factory of some kind. We can assume the man in power armor will be included as a skin in Fortnite. The factory could be included within the map itself, perhaps teasing a replication of the post-apocalyptic scenery of the Fallout series in Fortnite. Perhaps, we could see the Red Rocket Truck Stop or Megaton turned into a battlefield for players.

Recently, the Fallout series has been in the limelight. It received a hit Amazon TV show that both critics and the audience have been raving about. That seems quite uncommon in today's landscape. "I can say with certainty that despite not being a straight-up adaptation of the games, Fallout stands out as being an exciting, fun and fitting addition to the series," said Hardcore Gamer's Michael Murphy. "If anything, it's a perfect showcase of how to approach adapting video games: building on top of what's been done and making it shine."

Fallout 4 was on top of the UK sales charts one month.

The Fallout Series Sales Are Impressive

According to GamesIndustry.biz (via GameRant), Fallout 4 sales drastically went up in Europe by 7,500% after the show aired. Fallout: New Vegas,

Fallout 76, and Fallout 4 (it was first) all landed a place in the United Kingdom's Top 10 sales chart, a remarkable feat. Even Fallout 3 made it to 11th place. Currently, all of these games are available on Xbox Game Pass, so if you have a subscription, there's no need to buy them.

When you think Epic Games has run out of collaborations with other brands for Fortnite, one surprising run of characters roll in. The comparisons to the film and the book Ready Player One are justified as Optimus Prime and potentially a power suit armored warrior team up.

Epic Games' last major collab was with the Avatar: The Last Airbender series. It included the aforementioned Aang, Katara, Zuko, and Toph. Additionally, it came with a cute backpack with Aang's pet Momo peaking out from the pocket. Hopefully, more characters are on the way because the last member of Team Avatar, Sokka, didn't make the cut.