Sprites in Fortnite are a cute, new addition to Chapter 6 Season 1. They help you get thrown up in the air or heal yourself and fellow players. In addition to their helpful gameplay additions, they are so adorable and hang out on your back. Here's an explanation of what the Sprites do in Fortnite.

The water sprite in Fortnite is adorable.

What Are These Sprites?

There are three different sprites in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. The Water and Air Sprites are the most common. The Air Sprites, when used, launch a tornado that can be used for a quick getaway. It launches you up in the sky and you can use your glider to get to a somewhat far away area. It's so powerful that it can even launch vehicles into the air. The Water Sprites are a bit more simple, and arguably the most cute. They can heal you and your allies multiple times; they'll also provide shields.

Related Fortnite: Top 10 Marvel Skins Fortnite is continuously adding new Marvel characters such as Black Cat and Sabertooth. This raises a question: which one is best?

The Earth Sprites aren't mobile like the other two. They are placed in random sections of the map and when found, they'll offer you a legendary reward in exchange for an offered item. It's like the Wonderland world in Kingdom Hearts if you've played that, in which you feed the plants for special rewards.

Close

How Do Sprite Shrines Work?

Sprite Shrines can be found all over the map of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. You'll see them making white beams into the sky that can be easily found from far away, even during the day. If you find either a Water or Air Sprite roaming around the area, grab one and then return it to the Shrine where it lives. If you do this, you'll get any of these four boons that can really help you during battle. The Shrines also drop weapons and other items. You can pick up multiple boons in one match, unlike Medallions from prior seasons.

If you give a Wind Sprite back to the Sprite Shrine, you'll get a Wind Boon, which has you move faster while the pickaxe is equipped. However, with the Water Sprite returned, the Water Boon gives Health and Shields to you and your pals while you're swimming. This is not the only way to get boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, however. Fire Boons (which let you reload your weapons faster) and Void Boon (which reveals other players by eliminating foes) can also be acquired by finishing bosses and opening chests.