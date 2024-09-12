Fortnite and Marvel Comics have had an incredibly strong relationship over the past few years. Ever since the Avengers first touched down on the land, the game has consistently added several new Marvel skins every few months. At this point in time, the game contains nearly 100 unique skins based on popular Marvel characters. Even now, the game is continuously adding new Marvel characters such as Black Cat and Sabertooth to the game. This raises a question: which one is best?

This is obviously a difficult question to answer as which skin is the best can often come down to questioning which is your favorite Superhero. If one were, however, to judge the skins based on design, what accessories they come with and if they have any unique emotes, then it is possible to come up with the following reasonable list of skins.

12 Psylocke

For Children of the 90s

Topping off the list is a relatively-obscure character skin: Psylocke of X-Force. While the X-Men and related characters were popular in the 90s, that popularity quickly faded in the 21st century. Nowadays you would have trouble finding a single non-comic reader who knows about Psylocke, which is exactly why her Fortnite appearance is amazing. To give a character most children playing the game won't know this good a skin deserves praise.

Psylocke is also the member of X-Force to receive the most non-skin-related items in the game. Her skin also includes a backbling, pickaxe and glider. The latter two appear unique as they're made to look like she's using her powers to create them. She only follows at the bottom of this list because every other entry has more to them.

10 Gambit

That Guy from Deadpool 3

Next up on the list is a skin for people who want to make a name for themselves: Gambit. This popular member of the X-Men has always been a fan favorite so his appearance in Fortnite was inevitable. When he debuted alongside Rogue, people jumped at the chance to buy this beautiful skin. It helps that he came with several extra goodies as well.

Alongside the chance to play as Gambit, this skin also came with a backbling of his staff, a glider that looks like a playing card, and most importantly: the Deal ‘Em Out emote. This emote, which features an animation of your character dealing card, quickly became popular in the Fortnite community for how cool it looks. This emote combined with the cool-looking skin more than earns Gambit a slot on this list.

9 Deadpool (Pen and Ink)

The Merc with a Mouth

To celebrate the release of the MCU film “Deadpool and Wolverine,” Fortnite released a new Deadpool-themed skin referred to as the Pen and Ink variant. This version of the Deadpool skin features cel-shading which makes the skin look like it jumped straight from the comics. Visually, it looks better than most other Marvel skins in the game and one can only hope that more Marvel skins use this filter in the future.

Aside from a beautiful skin, players who purchase this skin will also obtain the Headpool backbling, katana pickaxes and a new emote called “What?! No Way!” which features an animation where you break the fourth wall. If you ever wanted to truly feel like you're playing as Deadpool, then this is the perfect skin for you.

8 Black Panther (Shuri)

Inherentor of the Mantle

The next skin on the list is so good it was locked behind obtaining lvl 100 in the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass: Black Panther Shuri! This skin or course looks fantastic, but the real goodness here is how much you get for obtaining it. The Shuri skin not only has two color variants, but also a masked version which can be activated by performing the Shuri exclusive “Take the Mantle” emote!

Also included in the Shuri set are a cape backbling, a unique spear pickaxe, two gliders and multiple new loading screen images. Fortnite players who are fans of Shuri will be able to transform their entire game into a Shuri-centric experience if they can grind enough for this skin, which more than earns her a place on this list.

7 Cyclops

To me, My Champions

2024 was an amazing year for fans of Cyclops, the leader of the X-Men. After decades of movies and cartoons sidelining him; he finally got to lead in a new Disney+ show, got a major focus in the marketing for Marvel vs Capcom, and of course finally got a Fortnite skin. This skin takes Cyclops’ design from the 90s X-Men cartoon and faithfully translates it into Fortnite, allowing X-Men fans to finally play as their leader. One can only hope that Future Disney+ related skins look just as good.

Aside from the fantastic-looking skin, the Cyclops bundle also includes an okay-looking back bling and pickaxe. The real prize in the bundle though is the “Optic Blast!” Emote. This emote sees the player look to the sky and unleash a blast of lasers from their eyes. This emote is perfect for celebrating victory at the end of a match and makes the Cyclops bundle worth it for that alone.

6 Wastelander Magneto

Child of the Atom

Whenever a new Marvel skin is added to Fortnite, it'll either look like a loyal adaptation of a comic design or look like it has been ripped out of another piece of media such as the myriad of MCU-styled skins. On rare occasions, however, Epic Games will produce a skin that looks like a Marvel character if they actually existed in the Fortnite world, such as Wastelander Magneto, who was given a design made solely to fit the Mad Max-styled Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

This version of Magento features a wholly unique helmet that emulates the look of a skull while his cape is dirty as if it had been worn out over time. It's a great look for the character and something that could only be achieved in Fortnite. Unfortunately, the skin must only place in the middle of this list as other than basic appearance, there isn't much to make Magneto stand out among the other Marvel skins.

5 Mystique

Shapeshifter Extraordinare

Next up on the list is the skin representing the classic X-Men villain/member: Mystique. This skin debuted as part of the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass and is one of the best-looking skins from that season. Mystiquex’s blue skin combined with her white outfit makes a brilliant contrast which both makes her stand out among other skins while also looking beautiful.

The true magic of the Mystique skin though is her exclusive emote: “Shapeshifter.” This emote allows Mystique players to transform into any player who they have eliminated for up to one minute. Because of this, players who own the Mystique skin can theoretically experience all skins in the game so long as they're a good enough shot. This brilliant emote alone places the Mystique skin near the top of this list.

4 Gwenpool

Hero of the New Generation

While most Marvel Fortnite skins aim for a demographic of gamers in their lates 30s, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 added a skin that appeals solely to young comic readers: The Unbelievable Gwenpool! The Gwepool skin was put front and center of this chapter's battle pass and quickly became popular among Fortnite players. Similar to the Deadpool (Pen & Ink) skin, the Gwenpool skin is cel-shaded in a way to make it look like she hopped right from the pages of her comics to the game.

Related Where to Find Emma Frost in Fortnite The frosty ice character Emma Frost can be fought in Fortnite for a special medallion.

In addition to the skin, players who obtain Gwenpool will also receive several color variants, a glider, backbling, a unique emote and even a Fortnite original song all about Gwenpool! This character was given top-tier treatment in Fortnite that even characters like Iron Man didn't receive, so it would be ludicrous to not place her near the top of this list.

3 Spider-Man

Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler

Does it truly need to be explained why Spider-Man is placed so high on this list? If you were to ask any child their favorite Superhero, he would be the answer. With that much weight on their shoulders, Epic Games had to make sure the skin looked perfect and they succeeded. This is one of the best-looking Spider-Man suits from media outside of the comics.

Outside of a fantastic looking skin, the Spider-man set also includes a backbling, web pick-axe and a Spider-man exclusive emote where he hangs upside down from a web in his iconic pose. This skin was the prime selling point for the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass and it'll forever go down as one of the most important skins in Fortnite history.

2

1 Dr. Doom

Master of Evil

The main antagonist and advertising point of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is the ultimate villain in the Marvel Comics catalog: Dr. Doom. This skin doesn't only look completely radiant when on the battlefield, it also comes with multiple unique gliders, capes and a unique emote. That emote in particular truly showcases the power of Dr. Doom as he menacingly laughs, making him one of few Fortnite skins who can produce voice lines at all.

The Dr. Doom skin may be hard to unlock due to there being multiple quests standing in your way, but once you have it you can strike fear into the entire lobby, both via looking like someone good enough at the game to unlock the skin and because you resemble the season's gimmick power up. That combined with how good the skin itself looks places Dr. Doom at the top of this list.