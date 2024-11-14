Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has graced us for the month of November and has brought back the minigun. However, there is only one specific way to get the weapon, and it won't be easy.

The Real Slim Shady Stands Up

To get a minigun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, the only way to do that is to fight Eminem and take it from him. That is a strange sentence, but it's indeed the case. Go to the Spaghetti Grotto on the eastern side of the map. It's south of Dirty Docks and northeast of Retail Row. He will be in an underground base below the circular hole near a mountain that has his logo on it like the Hollywood sign.

Before jumping into the fray, make sure you pick up a half-decent weapon. You can find some in the buildings near the giant hole in the ground. When jumping into the Spaghetti Grotto, land in the water. This is a very popular spot for players as of the time of writing, so be prepared for a scrap. Eminem is tough to deal with, as well. His minigun deals a lot of damage, and many goons are protecting him. Get ready for a lot of gunfire. Try to nail as many headshots as possible against the rapper.

Once he's taken down, he'll drop RG's Minigun. He'll also join you in battle. You may need to sneak into the building through the ventilation to fight Eminem before someone else attempts to fight the Real Slim Shady. To quote "Lose Yourself," "You've only got one shot, do not miss your chance to blow."

RG's Minigun is a powerful weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix. As it slings out rap words and bullets, it takes a lot of damage from opponents. It also doesn't take that long to start up. You can make your equipment even better with the keycard that Eminem drops too. The vault is nearby, and the blue arrow above your character's head will lead the way when you have the keycard equipped. You can also gain access to previously locked areas of the map.

RG's Minigun in Fortnite is powerful.

Can You Get Miniguns from Chests?

Unfortunately, it seems like the only way to get a minigun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix right now is to defeat Eminem in Spaghetti Grotto. The official Fortnite blog doesn't include the weapon in its list of returning weapons. After playing for an hour or so, no miniguns were encountered. If you find Eminem's minigun and shoot enemies, that does count towards the Weekly Quest of damaging opponents with a Minigun or Explosives.

Firing these rounds of bullets from RG's Minigun will also help you get accolades in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix. You can also try to get milestone quests done, like eliminating players and driving a certain distance. There are gnomes you can find around the map for XP too.