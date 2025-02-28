Soon-to-be fans of the Forza franchise now have an official date for Forza Horizon 5 on the PlayStation 5. Announced earlier this year, PS5 owners have been waiting to get their hands behind the wheel. It's exciting enough that the series will be available on a new platform, but the precedent it may set for other games developed by Microsoft has made many curious. Originally released in 2021, Forza Horizon 5 was a key title as an Xbox and PC exclusive -- and now that's no longer the case.

Related Forza Horizon: Every Game, Ranked Forza Horizon games are perfect for players who prefer arcade racers over sim racers, and these are all the Horizon games, ranked.

The trailer featuring the release along with a new update can be seen on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.

The update includes an all-new track, as well as reviving eleven other tracks that were previously available for a limited time only. Forza Horizon 5 will support crossplay between all platforms, so new and long-time fans alike will have plenty to do. Additionally, the video description explains that the four new reward cars will be obtainable through accolades.

Related Every Showcase Event in Forza Horizon 4, Ranked Every Forza Horizon game has showcase events, and here’s a ranking of all of them in Forza Horizon 4.

The Horizon series of Forza games skews towards the arcade side of racing games, which should make it more appealing to newcomers and players looking to introduce the series to their friends. In that same vein, Forza might be the first big step towards a larger transition for other Xbox titles. Xbox and Microsoft leaders have been open to introducing their first-party games to other systems as cross-platform commodities become more common. With new Halo and Gears of War games currently in the works, many have speculated that they will follow behind Forza.

The side effect of this has made some wary of what this could mean in the long term. While more games being available to more players is generally seen as a positive, it might also mean Xbox is treading down the same path as Sega. While there are still plenty of people who prefer Xbox consoles as their main gaming platform, the idea of Microsoft bowing out of the console market does have merit to it. There are still other plans for new Xbox consoles, allegedly, which is comforting to the Xbox faithful. In years past, the idea of Forza being on a PlayStation console seemed unrealistic -- and now it's just a matter of fact.

PlayStation 5 owners will be able to see for themselves what they missed out on starting on April 29. Those who pre-order Forza Horizon 5 will be able to hit the road four days in advance through early access on April 25.