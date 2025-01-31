Developer Playground Games and publisher Microsoft have announced that Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025. The game will be the first in the series to receive a PlayStation port, as the series is a property of Xbox Game Studios and has been exclusively released on Microsoft systems up to now, except for the mobile spin-offs.

The First Forza on PlayStation

Forza is a traditional racing series by Microsoft development teams, with two mainline divisions. On one hand, there's the Motorsport series of simulators, which came out first; on the other, the Horizon games are closer in line to arcade racers, taking some elements of more detailed physics simulation out of the equation for a simple, streamlined experience. None of the Forza games had ever been released on other companies' consoles before.

8:41 Related Playing Forza Horizon 5 Using an RTX 3060 This is our showcase of Forza Horizon 5 using RTX 3060 preset benchmarks while we play.

In Forza Horizon 5, there are 900 cars and 2 fully-fledged expansions to the original content of the game, and the title had multiple updates since its launch in 2021. According to the developers' announcement note, the new release will feature the same content as the Xbox and PC versions, including car packs, the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions as purchasable DLC.

While the game was created by Playground Games with Turn 10 Studios' cooperation as the original Forza Motorsport team, they're not the ones directly handling the new version. The PlayStation 5 port is under development by Panic Button, a team who has worked on various AAA ports, like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

A New Era

Over the past few years, Microsoft has increasingly opened up their franchises to other systems. As the company emphasizes the Game Pass service model and how it works beyond Xbox (with PC and mobile included), they have also expanded their efforts on publishing titles to the PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch.

A good example of this came in 2024, when Xbox released Pentiment and Grounded on PS4, PS5 and Switch, expanding their audience. Besides those, the PlayStation 5 also received ports for Sea of Thieves and their subsidiary Bethesda's Hi-Fi Rush.

The list of "ports to other companies' consoles" isn't ending any time soon either, as the action-adventure game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes to PlayStation 5 in early 2025. The upcoming first-person shooter Doom: The Dark Ages will be a simultaneous release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Both games are published under Bethesda, which is currently a subsidiary of the Xbox team.

None of the Forza games had ever been released on other companies' consoles before.

On the Xbox Game Studios label, the company also plans to publish multiplatform 2025 releases for The Outer Worlds 2 and Koei Tecmo's Ninja Gaiden 4. More titles are likely to be revealed later, as Microsoft continues to invest harder on expanding their community to other consoles beyond the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.