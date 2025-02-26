Forza Motorsport is to Xbox what Gran Turismo is to PlayStation. But the one thing the PlayStation 4 and 5 had been missing for so many years was the Forza Horizon games. These tone down the hardcore sim-racing mechanics of the Motorsport games and replace the real-life tracks with a picturesque open world of any of the various countries, ranging from the diverse landscapes of Australia to the sunny beaches of Hawaii.

Playground isn’t showing signs of slowing down the production of Forza games and these are all there Forza Horizon games, ranked.

6 Forza Horizon 2 (Xbox 360)

A Shell of the Real Forza Horizon 2

Forza Horizon 2’s Xbox 360 version is the one entry in the series that most players don’t even remember and for good reason. This wasn’t just a watered-down version of the Xbox One release, it was practically a different game altogether, built on the aging Forza Horizon 1 engine rather than the vastly-improved ForzaTech used on newer hardware. What resulted was a bland, lifeless open world that lacked the dynamic weather and cutting-edge physics that made the Xbox One version shine. The world felt eerily static, the lighting looked outdated, and even basic visual details, like reflections and road textures, were severely downgraded. Worse still, the map was significantly smaller, and entire car customization features were missing.

Forza Horizon 2 barely even felt like a Forza game. Reviews at the time highlighted how it felt like an afterthought, a quick cash grab to please players still stuck on last-gen hardware. And with the majority of the Forza Horizon community moving onto the Xbox One version, online functionality was barren, making the longevity almost nonexistent.

5 Forza Horizon 5

The Perfect Open-World Racer That Lacks a Soul

On paper, Forza Horizon 5 should be the best in the series. The map is bigger than ever, the visuals are stunning and the car handling is tighter than it’s ever been. Yet, despite all that, it’s also the first Horizon game that feels like it lacks any real personality. Set in Mexico, the game boasts breathtaking landscapes, but the festival atmosphere that defined previous games feels strangely corporate and sterile. The radio stations, once filled with unforgettable soundtracks that defined each entry, now blend into a forgettable mix of generic tunes. Even the over-the-top characters that used to give the festival life are reduced to awkward, repetitive dialogue deliverers who lack the charm of earlier games.

Then there’s the problem with content. Yes, there’s a lot of it, perhaps too much. Forza Horizon 5 floods the player with races, events and side activities, but few of them feel distinct or meaningful. There’s little progression beyond unlocking more races, and the seasonal updates, while packed with content, often feel like recycled versions of past events rather than exciting new experiences. It’s still one of the best open-world racing games ever made, but compared to its predecessors, it feels more like an algorithm-driven checklist than an exhilarating road trip.

4 Forza Horizon 4

The Beginning of the End

Forza Horizon 4 is when the series truly went mainstream, and while that brought in millions of new players, it also marked the start of some troubling trends. The game’s biggest innovation was its dynamic seasons, which changed the map every week, offering a new way to experience its stunning recreation of Britain. But beyond that, it introduced the live-service structure that would later define Horizon 5, and not often for the better. Instead of a well-paced campaign, progression was tied to a rotating schedule of online events and challenges, making it feel like players were on a treadmill of content rather than embarking on a journey.

The car list was expansive, the online features were robust, there were truly unique and enjoyable showcase events, and the festival atmosphere was still present, but something about Forza Horizon 4 felt less like a celebration of car culture and more like an always-online engagement machine. It was more like a mobile live-service game than a successor to the Forza Horizon games that came before it. It’s still one of the best Forza Horizon games, but it’s also where the franchise began leaning toward quantity over quality.

3 Forza Horizon 3

The Sweet Spot Between Chaos and Charm