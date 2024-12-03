Secretlab has announced a new vertical mount that allows users to mount up to four 32" monitors to be the ultimate multi-tasker in life. The Secretlab MAGNUS Vertical Monitor Stand is aimed towards traders, coders or multi-taskers including gaming. The option for streamers to game on one screen and have multiple other screens for utility usage is more in-demand than ever. Even at this moment, I'm using four screens that includes a large screen and a laptop on top of two 27" monitors, so some consolidation would be much preferred and this is what the Magnus will offer with the advantage of stacked multi-screen configuration.

The Details are in the Design

While bringing out a bit of Doc Oc in its design that features four arms that connect into one, these arms on the Secretlab MAGNUS provide a full dynamic range of movement. These are precisely spaced so that the monitors can be completely flush with each other. The arms feature premium tensile spring mechanisms that are seen in the original Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm as these will allow for tilt, swivel and rotation adjustments. Cable management is built into the arms so all cables can flow into one location. The new stand is fully compatible with any desk that has a tabletop thickness between 10-50mm.

The MAGNUS base includes an extra-wide base clamp for maximum security and weight balance. This means monitors will be secure and it'll fit into the cable tray opening specifically on the Secretlab MAGNUS or MAGNUS Pro desk as it works seamlessly with the rear-hinged cover. The Secretlab MAGNUS Vertical Monitor Stand includes 1x Secretlab Vertical Monitor Stand, 2X Secretlab MAGNUS Single Monitor Arms, 2X Secretlab Monitor Arm Connector Attachment and 1X Secretlab Magnetic Cable Sheath. Two of these will need to be purchased separately to achieve the three or four monitor setup. Players can head over to the Secretlab website to check out pricing on the Vertical Monitor Stand and on these other configuration options below.

Other Configuration Options

Secretlab also offers the Heavy Duty Edition of the MAGNUS Monitor Arm that supports the heaviest and widest ultrawide screens. This includes the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. The Heavy Duty Edition offers heavy-duty tilt pivot and extra secure VESA plate with a double lock mechanism that will hold screens up to 57" and weighing up to 35.2 lbs. Secretlab also offers a solution for a single or double screen with the MAGNUS Monitor Arms available in both black or pure white to match the setup. This allows for mounting laptops with the Secretlab Laptop Mount Attachment.

Secretlab offers plenty of items, including desks and chairs, to complete an office or gaming setup.