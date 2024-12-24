In the wide world of video games, you can’t hurl a stone without striking one that falls into the first-person shooter genre. Unsurprising given how far they’ve come. From shooting bite-sized sprites to full-fledged combat in detailed graphics that look lifted from the real world, FPS games are changing with every generation.

While some franchises continue, like the Call of Duty games, so many classics have become stagnant or just unplayable on new hardware. The time has come to give some of the oldies the Doom 2016 treatment: take a classic and rebuild it from the ground up for modern players. So, grab your best weapon and aim it at these shooters that need a revival.

This list is ordered from latest to oldest and will only cover games that haven’t received confirmed news of remakes in development.

10 Bioshock (2007)

The FPS That Impacted a Generation

Before emerging from the sea of games back in 2007, no one could have foreseen the impact Bioshock would have on the FPS genre. Whether you played it on PC or console, Bioshock changed everything with its balance of gunplay and RPG elements. It had the best of everything — the best setting, the best story, the best weapons, and the best gameplay.

While it spawned two sequels, the series has become inactive as of late. Some fans are holding out hope a fourth game is on the horizon. Whether it’s meant to be remains to be seen. As for the original Bioshock, although it’s a masterpiece, it’s starting to show its age. However, with how good the story and voice acting still stand, all a developer would have to do is copy and paste the audio into a rebuilt game. So make that happen, would you kindly?

9 The Darkness (2007)

“That Was the First Time I Died”

Your changes have been saved FPS Systems Released June 25, 2007 Developer(s) Starbreeze Studios Publisher(s) 2K Games

Often overlooked, The Darkness gained a cult following for being a bizarre yet unique experience. You’re Jackie Estacado, an ex-contract killer for the mob, and on the night of your 21st birthday, an ancient force awakens that gives you the powers of darkness. Besides being able to dual-wield guns, the player also had these creeping dark tendrils with faces on both sides of the screen.

The game makes you feel like a powerful monster as you tear through the criminal underworld with your dark powers, which you can upgrade by — and this is going to sound gross — eating the hearts of your enemies. It certainly makes this one of the toughest protagonists in FPS games. Unfortunately, the controls could be kind of stiff at times, and it was easy to get lost without a guide. Still, that doesn’t detract from what the game achieved, making it deserving of another chance.

8 Resistance: Fall of Man (2006)

Bring Back the Chimera

Your changes have been saved FPS Systems Released November 17, 2006 Developer(s) Insomniac Games Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

As a Sony exclusive, Resistance: Fall of Man was one of the first games that attracted players to the PlayStation 3. Though not the first FPS to be about man versus invaders, what made it stand out was the designs of the infamous Chimera aliens and the setting. Instead of a modern era, the first Resistance is set in an alternate history of the 1950s.

Europe has fallen to the invading Chimera, and it falls on the United States and a pocket of resistance fighters to defeat them. Sounds simple on paper, but sometimes, simple is better. The gunplay was satisfying, and the Chimera made for interesting enemies. It’s no wonder Resistance spawned two sequels and two spin-offs. Yet so far, nothing has come of the franchise. With how long it’s been, Sony needs to pick this game from the dirt and give it a proper polish.

7 F.E.A.R. (2005)

Fear Alma Again

Your changes have been saved FPS Horror Systems Released October 18, 2005 Developer(s) Monolith Productions Publisher(s) Vivendi Universal

From Monolith Productions comes one of the greatest franchises that blended the FPS genre with survival horror. A battalion of replica soldiers has been taken over by an unhinged psychic, and as the Point Man, you’re sent in to take him out. What starts as an already difficult mission turns into a nightmare as a strange girl begins stalking you.

What made F.E.A.R. so outstanding was how each level felt like an arena, and the enemy AI was smart enough to react to how you fought. Even better, you had the power of Reflex Time, allowing you to slow things down in combat. It also helped that you were armed to the teeth with a variety of awesome weaponry, including the most ridiculously powerful shotgun in all video games. It’s time for players to rediscover their fear and bring this gem back.

6 Star Wars: Republic Commando (2005)

Join Delta Squad

You’re not a Jedi. You’re not some scruffy-looking smuggler. You’re an elite clone bred for combat. Taking place between the events of Episode II and Episode III, you command Delta Squad as you handle missions deemed too hazardous for the average Clone trooper. Had Republic Commando continued, it could have competed with the likes of Halo.

Related 10 Best Star Wars Video Games A long time ago in video games far, far away.

The weapons were fun, made only better with those classic Star Wars sound effects. It made you feel like a leader as the mechanics allowed you to command Delta Squad across the battlefield. Send them to take cover, order them to provide sniper support, have them breach a door, and so on. It also proved you didn’t need excessive gore to make a satisfying shooter, possessing only a Teen rating. This was a must-play for every fan of the Clone Wars lore, and it needs to come back now more than ever.

5 Killzone (2004)

Sony’s Original Flagship Franchise

Your changes have been saved FPS Systems Released December 2, 2004 Developer(s) Guerrilla Games , Supermassive Games Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

There was a time when the name Killzone was so great you couldn’t pick up a magazine or enter a store without seeing that iconic helmet with glowing goggles somewhere. Developed by Guerrilla Games, the series was once among the PlayStation’s mascots for a time.

Released for the PS2, the first Killzone blew players away with its outstanding graphics. Though they’re dated now, the weapons and enemy designs still look incredible. Players also had a blast with the game’s online multiplayer. Common nowadays, but back then, not many games supported this feature. It’s unfortunate that Sony seems to have turned away from the Killzone games when they’re ripe for picking. Although Guerrilla Games has shown no interest in this franchise anymore, perhaps it’s time to let another studio have a crack at the IP. Bring back the iconic helmet.

4 Alien Versus Predator 2 (2001)

Three Campaigns in One Package

Released October 30, 2001 Developer Monolith Productions Publisher(s) Sierra On-Line, Fox Interactive, MacPlay How Long to Beat 9 Hours Genre FPS System PC, Mac OS X Metascore 85

The infamous two-mouthed Alien and invisible Predator have been wreaking havoc for decades. Of all their games, however, the one most deserving of seeing a return would have to be Alien Versus Predator 2. While not the first AVP crossover game, it is the first most players have played.

Praised by fans as one of the best games in the Alien and Predator franchises, the game features three campaigns where you get to play as a different race: The Alien, a Predator, or a Marine. Each possesses their own set of abilities, making the combat and characters feel different. Use the darkness and stalk the halls as a Xenomorph. Hunt down your prey using advanced gadgets and heat vision as the Predator. Gear up and blast away as the Colonial Marine. Even today, the game is still amazing.

3 Clive Barker's Undying (2001)

Yes, THAT Clive Barker

Released February 20, 2001 Developer DreamWorks Interactive Publisher Electronic Arts How Long to Beat 14 Hours Genre FPS System PC, Mac OS X Metascore 85

Straight out of the mind that brought you Hellraiser, comes Clive Barker’s Undying. Published by EA, the FPS was only released on PC. Set in the roaring 1920s, Patrick Galloway investigates strange occult activities that lead him on a paranormal adventure that could spell doom for all humankind.

Speaking of the cult, while the game faded after release, it has steadily gained a cult following. The story was written by Clive Barker himself, and the voice acting still holds up. As for the gameplay, those who have played Bioshock 2 might notice some similarities. You use one hand to fire weapons and the other to perform power attacks with your range of spells. Despite its rocky beginnings, the game has enough content to warrant a full remake. So long as the gore and horror remain untouched. As well as the chains. Clive Barker loves his chains.

2 Blood (1997)

Doom Meets Evil Dead