Key Takeaways Madden NFL 25 focuses on Immersion, Customization, and Core improvements to make Franchise Mode more engaging.

Revamped Breakout Storylines introduce new ways to develop players with varying outcomes and challenges.

The game includes new features like Draft Night with Roger Goodell, Prospect Hub, and multiple broadcast teams.

Today, EA has released its deep dive involving both Franchise and Presentation for Madden NFL 25. Slated to release on August 16 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, EA has also been pushing out player ratings for Ratings Week. A lot of information is incoming on the game as Josh Looman, the lead designer on Franchise Mode, goes over the updates to both aspects of Madden NFL 25. Looman dates back to working on Franchise Mode for Madden 04 and was the lead designer for NFL Head Coach 09 and Connected Franchise Mode.

Three Main Pillars

EA seems to have adopted a three main pillars moniker across its sports titles for this year. For Madden NFL 25, the three main pillars includes Immersion, Customization, and Depth and Core improvements. Starting with Immersion, the team felt that Franchise Mode needed to be more alive and engaging and this starts with Dynamic Storylines. A Franchise will be crafted through more than 70 dynamic storylines designed to make the player feel as if they are really running the team. A need to actually know player's unique personalities will be important to build a dynasty.

One storyline includes a player showing up to training camp out of shape. How one reacts to this and the choices that are made will motivate that player to get in shape, otherwise he stays out of shape and is a detriment to the team. Another example includes reporters putting the coach on the spot to see if there is a plan for the offseason. This includes making a splash in the draft, free agency, etc, and everyone will hold the coach to these decisions.

The NFL is full of narratives both during and after the season. The goal is to re-create as many situations from real-life as possible. Another includes choosing to draft a quarterback and either leaving him on the bench or throwing him into the fire. These dynamic storylines take place in new enviroments including team meeting rooms, coach's office, press conference, practice sideline and the locker room. Text messages from coordinators and players are also included. Choices will have a big impact especially when it depends on player personality types. These will be the forefront during contract extension negotiations and trade demands.

Breakout Storylines

Revamped and built from the ground up, Revamped Storylines will provide a variety of new and impactful ways to get players to their full potential on the roster. There will be different paths and outcomes to experience that are both positive and negative and can last one week or several. Some will earn that player a major development upgrade. Talking with a coordinator prior to each game on how to utilize the breakout player and then implementing them into the gameplan somewhere is vital. There will be a slim chance for a double or nothing opportunity after the game to extend the storyline a week further.

The difficulty of the goal for these players can also be adjusted. An easier goal means less of a reward, but the hardest challenge, if completed, can allow for multiple development slots to go up. Coaches can also decide how to approach a player following a strong performance rather it be passively or aggressively to earn varying upgrades. There is also a variant that can last either a week or half the season. The idea behind this was to mirror the career path of Isiah Pacheco and Puka Nacua, who broke out after the season started.

The New Draft Night and Prospect Hub

Madden NFL 25 will officially include NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as he will take the stage on Draft Night. This environment will be dynamic and the Draft Board will update in real-time. Once selections are made, the iconic walk outs will walk across the stage holding up their new jersey. Those that aren't in attendance will receive a call at their home. There is a new prospect board that will make drafting easier and more intuitive and draft grades provide immediate feedback for selections.

The Prospect Hub has been completely redesigned with athletic grades and physical measurables available in a spreadsheet format. Searching for a 40-time from a wide receiver will be achieved more quickly and allows for the scouting and drafting process a more seamless experience. Another overhaul comes with Franchise Central, the new home base with all the key information. A new personal message system delivers smart suggestion from characters within the organization including who to target for acquisition. Top stories on season matchups, game recaps and player performance narratives are included along with team needs in the offseason.

Close

New Feel on Gameday

Madden NFL 25 will introduce multiple broadcast teams, much like what was seen on College Football 25. The new feel really starts in the menus with offering a new soundtrack composed of 33 songs from various genres to create a house party vibe. The team also included 34 tracks as stadium music from previous Madden games. Madden NFL 25 will also include an updated video before the press start screen featuring Christian McCaffrey along with the new Madden theme song. Classic tracks can be added to the soundtrack in the music setting.

The new commentary teams are headed by Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen with Kate Scott and Brock Huard added as the third team. Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis are also back, as the new commentary teams recorded 195+ hours of content with the goal of adding dialog via updates. The game will featuring over 500+ new audio samples including exertions, grunts, tackles and collisions. Crowd audio includes ESPN crowd recordings captured at Monday Night Football games along with audio from NFL Films.

During the pre-game, visual updates including new on-field shots of NFL stars warming up will be included along with various stat banners. The development team wanted to expand storytelling when the offense takes the field by using highlight packages to set the scene as commentators speak about a positive or negative performance by a player or team. Halfway through the season, storytelling will expand further with new banners speaking on stat rankings and award projections. The end of the 1st and 3rd qu arters are now accompanied by slow motion highlights and reactions from head coaches. There will also be an on-field celebration when a record is broken. Finally, Defensive Team Celebrations have been added and the team also changed the postgame experience in the Super Bowl. You can watch the deep dive video here.