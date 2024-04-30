Key Takeaways Dive into new gameplay challenges with the Sacred Tree Dungeons in Shiren the Wanderer's latest update.

Unleash special attacks as Kokatsu Shiren in these dungeons, where players can apply custom rules and take on various trials for added difficulty.

Explore the Monster Dojo's Dojo Challenge mode and enjoy expanded warehouse capacity.

A new content update just landed for Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island on the Switch. Once it’s installed, players can enjoy new features, playstyles and challenges, all of which provide opportunities to explore new combat options and strategies. Highlighted additions include Sacred Tree Dungeons, Kokatsu Shiren and Dojo Challenge mode.

Sacred Tree Dungeons represent the biggest addition in this update for Shiren the Wanderer, allowing players to replay portions of the game they’ve already cleared in different trial modes for extra challenge. These include:

Normal Trial: Players can replay the main game dungeons with the same rules and the ability to change playable characters. Dungeon bosses can be challenged again, too.

Players can replay the main game dungeons with the same rules and the ability to change playable characters. Dungeon bosses can be challenged again, too. Time Trial: Players must complete dungeons as quickly as possible.

Players must complete dungeons as quickly as possible. Turn Trial: Players must try to complete dungeons in as few turns as possible.

Players must try to complete dungeons in as few turns as possible. Countdown Trial: Players must complete the dungeon with time limits on both turns and on the dungeon in its entirety.

Players must complete the dungeon with time limits on both turns and on the dungeon in its entirety. Challenge Trial: Players can set their own custom rules for a more personal challenge. Rules from the above modes can be applied, but players can also set restrictions, such as limiting certain items or penalties for collapsing.

There's also a hidden sixth mode that can be unlocked.

Players can use any playable character they want in Sacred Tree Dungeons, including Kokatsu Shiren.

While taking on a Sacred Tree Dungeon, players have the option of playing as Kokatsu Shiren, a form that is only available while in the Cavern of Suiryu dungeon in the main game. While using this form, players cannot equip anything, but gain access to new special attacks that can be unleashed in exchange for expending Fullness.

A new Dojo Challenge mode has also been added to the Monster Dojo, giving players a series of mini-stages to take on which they can more thoroughly learn the characteristics of the featured monsters. This new mode will become available upon clearing the main game and after the Monster Dojo becomes available.

Aside from these additions, players can also enjoy a warehouse that’s now able to hold up to 960 items instead of just 180. Various balances and other adjustments have also been applied, but this won’t be the last of them. A second update will likely be coming this summer, bringing even more content and adjustments for fans to enjoy.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island is now available on Nintendo Switch.