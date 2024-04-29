Key Takeaways Get ready for a year of new content with Tekken 8's SEASON 1 roadmap, including new characters and updates.

Free updates will bring new moves, a new stage, and a Photo Mode for epic moments in Spring and Summer.

Eddy Gordo will get more content with a new story mode, while Lidia Sobieski will be the next DLC character.

Bandai Namco has revealed the full SEASON 1 content roadmap for Tekken 8. During the EVO Japan 2024 tournament, Harada and crew took to the stage to reveal what all is detailed, including a new trailer that lays everything out that can be watched here. This also includes the second character of the four post launch characters announced, as Eddy Gordo was released a while back to add to the roster. What has been announced is all the content for the rest of 2024. The updates do include a balance update as those patch notes for 1.04 will be announced this week.

Along with the Battle Balance that will most likely continue to be tweaked in the future, some in the fighting game community have pointed out that there appears to be new moves for characters included in the trailer. This will be available in the Spring. The developers are adding a new stage that is derived from the Tekken Ball stage in the game. Seaside Resort will be coming in SEASON 1 this Summer and hopefully a remix of the original theme from Tekken 5. Tekken 8 will also be receiving a Photo Mode that allows effects to be added to the pictures for those epic moments that can be revisited thanks to replays.

Eddy Gordo was the first DLC character added to Tekken 8, and he will be getting some more content specified to him. A new story mode featuring Eddy Gordo will be coming this Autumn, and it will be free, much like all of this content. Those with Early Access will get new fighters sooner, as the developers dropped their second DLC character with the announcement, as well. Players can also expect a Ghost vs Ghost mode to be added along with Online Practice.

New Fighter

The end of the trailer teased the next DLC character for the game, however no release date has been given for the fighter. Lidia Sobieski will be coming as the second character as the Prime Minister of Poland debuted as a DLC character in Tekken 7. The dedicated karateka stands by her country of Poland as she refused to bow down from Heichachi and the Tekken Force. Her official character story is listed below as stated on the Tekken Wiki page.