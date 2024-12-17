If you've wanted to try out the new Square Enix RPG Fantasian Neo Dimension, you can now check out a free demo to see if the game is for you. If you have it updated to the newest version, it will let you transfer your save data to the full game.

Check Out Fantasian Neo Dimension For Free

Square Enix has quietly released a demo for Fantasian Neo Dimension on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, the Nintendo Switch, and PC. Square Enix hasn't released details as to how long the demo is, but at most, it will likely last a few hours. Another Square Enix-published game Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age has a beefy demo that lasts 10 hours, but it likely won't last that long. It also has demos for both Octopath Traveler games, Visions of Mana, and more.

Thankfully, the Fantasian Neo Dimension demo is tiny with it taking just 3.42GB of storage, at least on Steam. It's refreshing to see after Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been announced to gobble up 155GB of space, and that has to be on an SSD on PC.

During The Game Awards, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was announced for the PC platform. It comes with improved lighting and textures; the port launches on January 23 with support for Steam Trading Cards.

Fantasian Has Its Fans

Fantasian Neo Dimension did well with critics. It has an 82 Top Critic average on OpenCritic with 85% of outlets recommending the title. "The emotionally charged story grows more interesting as the player progresses, and even if a few elements can be predictable, it was engrossing enough that there was a desire to keep playing to see how everything unfolds," said our 4/5 review. "This was enhanced by Nobuo's Uematsu's soundtrack, proving that these two are still masters of their craft."

The game currently has a Very Positive 90% score on Steam from 120 reviewers. "The story has been great, and the gameplay combines elements from a bunch of great RPGs and makes the gameplay really fun," said one of the Steam users Tsukasa. "I'm 27 hours in at this point and the game is also still adding new mechanics, enemies, and such to keep things fresh."