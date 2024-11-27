The Jackbox Naughty Pack has received a new update, which adds a quick mode to one of its titles and new prompts to keep the party rolling through the holiday season. You'll likely want to keep the kids out of the room, however, while playing this game unlike other Jackbox Games.

New Patch Adds More Content

Jackbox Games has uploaded a new patch for The Jackbox Naughty Pack that includes a bunch of free content and quality-of-life changes to each of the mature-rated mini-games in the collection. There are new prompts in Fakin' it All Night Long, Dirty Drawful, and Let Me Finish, potentially adding more hours to the games if you've played them regularly already. You can also add content filters with this new update, which lets you change the intensity of the content in Fakin' It All Night Long and Let Me Finish.

The latter game Let Me Finish also has a new Quick Mode. It lets players add captions to photos and puts players against each other in faster-paced rounds. Additionally, Let Me Finish has updated timers that give players more time to create on their phone's touch screen. You can also turn off emotes in Dirty Drawful if you want. As you'd expect other quality-of-life changes and bug fixes have been made to improve the quality of The Jackbox Naughty Pack.

The three-game set has received a lower score than most Party Packs on OpenCritic. It has a fitting 69% average score by critics on the website with 41% of them recommending the title. "Dirty Drawful and Fakin' It All Night Long are the highlights of the collection, with Let Me Finish lagging very behind," said GameRant's review. "It's a bummer that there are only three games available and one of them is a bust, but party game fans should have little trouble getting their money's worth." It critiqued the lack of funny jokes in Let Me Finish. "The jokes are forced and the images tied to the prompts oftentimes can't be worked in a way that is funny or makes any sense," the review also said.

Fakin' It Is Now a Tabletop Game

Jackbox Games has also been trying to get into the tabletop scene with an adaptation of Fakin' It for the table rather than the TV screen. It launched earlier this month and includes 300 cards within the base set. It costs $19.99 USD. An additional 150 cards are available in the mature-themed Fakin' It All Night Long expansion for $9.99. So far, it has a five star rating on Amazon.