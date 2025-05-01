Truly great games usually don’t need DLC, but it’s still kind of disappointing when great titles don’t get any follow-up content. Sabotage Studio hasn’t been the sort of developer to leave fans hanging. It’s been steadily supporting its hit RPG Sea of Stars ever since release, and its next addition is now only a couple of weeks away. What’s more, for those who currently own the game, it’s completely free.

The next DLC quest for Sea of Stars, Throes of the Watchmaker, comes to the game as a free addition on May 20. Serving as something of an encore, it reunites Zale and Valere for one more carnival-themed adventure.

With the main events of Sea of Stars wrapped up, Throes of the Watchmaker offers Zale and Valere a new challenge, albeit in a lower-stakes context. They still have a world to save, but this time it's the miniature clockwork world of Horloge, a creation of the enigmatic Watchmaker. Somehow, the land is being threatened by a cursed carnival and is in dire need of a couple of heroes capable of putting things right.

Since it’s post-game content, Throes of the Watchmaker allows players to make full use of their powerful endgame