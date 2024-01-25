Key Takeaways Fire Emblem Heroes: Unlock the 96th Resplendent Hero, Veronica (Brave Princess) with the Feh Pass.

As reported by GoNintendo, a cascade of fresh adventures awaits in the latest content updates for Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Pokémon Masters EX. As of January 25th, 2024, dive into a world of excitement and discovery with exclusive additions, events, and rewards across these beloved titles.

Fire Emblem Heroes

Unlock the 96th Resplendent Hero, Veronica (Brave Princess), with the [Feh Pass] (available until February 10th).

Embark on a new adventure with the 96th set of [Feh Pass Quests] (available until February 10th).

Engage in the Summoner Duels S event, live until January 29th.

Discover the revived [Summoning Focus] featuring Special Heroes: Byleth, Nino, Ursula, and Linde (available until February 4th).

Sharpen your skills with the latest [Tactics Drills map]: This Year’s Outlook Is… (Grandmaster) (no end date).

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Indulge in the return of [Fortune Cookies] and a set of Stamp Trade rewards featuring Kidd’s atelier cookie and Celia’s chapel cookie (available until January 27th).

Pokémon Masters EX

Celebrate Pokémon Masters Day with a special [Log-in Bonus] - claim gem x500 until January 26th.

Dive into the new [Event Battle]: The Season of Giving! (available until January 26th).

Team up for the [Co-Op Battle]: Special Pika-Challenge! (available until January 26th).

Don't miss the exclusive [Pokémon Masters Day One-Time-Only Happy Scout] and [Pokémon Masters Day One-Time-Only 5★-Guaranteed Scout] (available until January 26th).

Commemorate Pokémon Masters Day with the ability to raise 5★Acerola & Palossand to 6★ EX. Plus, explore new tiles in 5★ Sygna Suit Cynthia & Komo-o’s Sync Grid (no end date).

Unlock the special gem offers in the [Masters Day gem special 1 to 3] available until January 26th.

Join the excitement with the [Master Fair Scout] featuring Leon & Charizard (available until February 25th).

Stay ahead in the gaming world with these thrilling updates, enhancing your experience across Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Pokémon Masters EX. Don't miss out on limited-time events and exclusive rewards - your mobile gaming adventure awaits!