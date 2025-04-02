From Software today announced a new IP exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, The Duskbloods.

From Software didn't surprise the world today when they announced that Elden Ring was coming to Nintendo Switch 2, though they did not reveal whether Elden Ring Nightreign is destined for the platform. In fact, given the immense popularity of the title, it would have been more surprising if From Software opted to skip the console. The real surprise From Software and Nintendo saved until the end of today's Nintendo Direct.

From Software is developing a brand new IP for Nintendo Switch 2. Titled The Duskbloods, this new title launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Become the Bloodsworn

The Duskbloods is a PvPvE title where up to 8 players battle it out among themselves and challenging enemies. In it, you play as the Bloodsworn, a group of supernatural humans blessed with special blood. In the game, you throw yourself into 'The First Blood,' a violent conflict that coincides with the twilight of humanity.