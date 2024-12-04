Key Takeaways FromSoftware President Miyazaki confirmed no Elden Ring 2 in the works for now.

Fans speculate a possible Bloodborne sequel or Dark Souls IV next.

Sony's potential acquisition of Kadokawa could lead to future FromSoftware games being PlayStation exclusives.

(Total characters: 119)

Elden Ring is one of the best selling games of all time, eclipsing 25 million copies sold earlier this year, and its expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree only needed three days to sell five million copies, but yet, FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki has revealed the company isn't working on a sequel. Speaking at the PlayStaiton Partner Awards 2024, Miyazaki said "We’re not really considering developments such as an Elden Ring 2," before clarifying that, "in some form in the future," they might reconsider a return to the Lands Between. But for now, among all the companies' in-progress projects, a sequel to the most-successful Soulslike in history isn't coming anytime soon.

Released in 2022, Elden Ring blew FromSoftware's award-winning formula wide open by introducing players to a massive open-world that retained the same punishing gameplay of Dark Souls and Demon Souls. The adjustments worked and revitalized the niche gameplay refined over a decade, introducing a whole new audience to FromSoftware's unique style of world-building, stunning locations and punishing boss battles. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, considered one of the best DLCs ever made in our review, refined the open-world gameplay and proved there's a growing audience out there that wants more adventures in the Lands Between, but for now, FromSoftware fans will have to wait for word on what's next, though social media is already being flooded with theories.

Related Review: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Elden Ring wasn't enough for the massive playerbase, as Shadow of the Erdtree offers an extension of what we've come to love.

Fans Hope A Different Sequel Is In The Works

Though Elden Ring 2 isn't one of FromSoftware's current projects, there's renewed hope that a Bloodborne sequel is one of the mystery games. When Sony ended the PlayStation 30th Anniversary trailer with a shot of Bloodborne, and the words, "it's about persistence," long-suffering fans of the 2014 gothic horror masterpiece felt renewed hope that a sequel is now imminent. Even if there's no sequel, a remaster for PlayStation 5 with Pro upgrades would be welcomed with open arms by those willing to again brave the twisted streets of Yharnam.

When Sony ended the PlayStation 30th Anniversary trailer with a shot of Bloodborne, and the words, "it's about persistence," long-suffering fans of the 2014 gothic horror masterpiece felt renewed hope that a sequel is now imminent.

It's also been eight years since the release of Dark Souls III, FromSoftware's flagship franchise that helped popularize a new gaming genre, and what better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary than with Dark Souls IV? FromSoftware has yet to say anything official about what's next for the company, except for how it won't be Elden Ring 2, but the studio can seemingly do no wrong in the eyes of players around the world. Whether it's Bloodborne 2, Sekiro 2, Dark Souls IV or another new IP, it's going to be a hit.

Complicating the future of Elden Ring 2 is Sony's attempt to acquire FromSoftware's parent company, Kadokawa. Though it's being done to increase Sony's footprint in anime and manga, it would also turn FromSoftware into a Sony-owned studio, which could mean any future games will become, like Demon Souls and Bloodborne, PlayStation exclusives.