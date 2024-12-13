While the creators of Elden Ring have denied the possibility of a sequel to the hit 2022 RPG, they never said anything about a spin-off. FromSoftware have revealed Elden Ring: Nightreign , a standalone co-op title set in the world of the smash-hit, in a surprise announcement trailer at this year's Game Awards. Fans of the franchise won't have to wait long, either, as the game has already been confirmed for a 2025 release.

A New Adventure (With Friends)

The new trailer features a first look at both cinematic and gameplay footage, teasing a variety of new features and mechanics coming to the game when it drops next year. The biggest change from the original Elden Ring (and the standout feature of the new spin-off) is the addition of full co-op playability, featuring a completely new campaign fully playable in three-person online multiplayer. After the staggering success of Elden Ring's competitive multiplayer mode, as well as various fan mods allowing users to play the entire campaign in seamless co-op, FromSoftware has clearly taken notice of the demand for a fully multiplayer experience.

Like its predecessor, Elden Ring: Nightreign appears to be a completely open-world experience, with large areas to explore and a huge variety of enemies. However, there are some notable changes and new features that have been revealed, including a new flying mount, replacing the land-locked deity-horse Torrent from the original game. Movement also seems to have gotten a major overhaul, with both traversal and special attacks boasting extremely fast and high-leaping moves. FromSoftware has also teased a new hero-based character system, which will feature multiple characters that each boast unique skills and abilities. These characters will also be able to use their unique features in synergy with other party members, providing some kind of buff or improvement for both players.

Hardcore fans may be able to spot multiple assets from other FromSoftware titles that make appearances in the trailer, including the appearance of bosses from Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3. It would seem this new game is taking a multiverse approach to its story, possibly connecting the worlds of multiple franchises under the FromSoftware umbrella. Perhaps the reason why this game is able to hit shelves this quickly is thanks to the reuse of assets from Elden Ring and other FromSoftware games.

After a truly massive year thanks to the release of the universally-acclaimed DLC expansion Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree , FromSoftware is showing no signs of stopping, with a completely new standalone game, Elden Ring: Nightreign debuting some time in 2025 for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.