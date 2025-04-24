Summary Frostpunk 1886 is a complete rebuild with new mechanics, mod support, and a brand new Purpose path.

The game connects the lore of Frostpunk and its DLC, shedding light on societal collapse.

The updated version is a companion to Frostpunk 2, exploring the past to expand the series.

11 Bit Studios has revealed a teaser for Frostpunk 1886, showing off what’s much more than just a remake of the 2018 survival city-builder that kicked off the series. Instead of simply polishing up the original, they’re rebuilding it completely in Unreal Engine. This updated version adds new mechanics, expanded content and the long-awaited mod support that players have been asking for, as well as the new Purpose path, which promises to challenge our morals once again. Slated for release in 2027, Frostpunk 1886 is diving deeper into the lore to connect the stories and bridge the gaps of Frostpunk, The Last Autumn DLC and Frostpunk 2 to give us a clearer picture of the icy, apocalyptic world.

Why 1886 and How Frostpunk 1886 Connects to the Franchise