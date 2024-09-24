New London’s economy revolves almost entirely around Districts, a new feature introduced in Frostpunk 2 that lets you expand the city at a faster rate compared to the original. Every district specializes in providing a specific type of resource. For instance, Housing Districts provide Shelter, Extraction Districts provide Materials and fuel, Logistics Districts provide Frostland Teams, and so on.

Simply constructing a District is enough to start producing resources, but they won’t be very efficient at it until you expand them and place a couple of buildings inside. This guide goes over everything you need to know about how to do that. We also have a separate guide that deals with district expansions if you need some help with that particular aspect.

How to Construct Buildings Inside Districts

You can construct buildings right away in most types of Districts provided you have enough resources. The only exception is the Housing District, which starts with no empty building slots. You can add a slot by simply expanding the District. Repeat the process to add a second slot. All the other Districts get an empty building slot right away and can be later expanded to provide one additional slot.

Once you have a District with an empty slot, use the Construct Buildings option in the lower-right corner of the UI to open up the menu and select a building. Simply place the building in the appropriate district and wait for the construction process to finish. Buildings are sorted by District, making it easy to figure out where each of them goes. To make things even simpler, upon selecting a building, the game will highlight every District that can house it. If you don’t see any highlighted Districts, it means they’re either already full or you don’t meet the construction requirements.

Hubs don’t count as buildings and must be constructed on empty tiles just like Districts.

How to Unlock New Buildings in Frostpunk 2

Players only get access to a small handful of buildings at the start of the game and can gradually unlock additional ones as they progress. New buildings can be unlocked by researching technologies from the Idea Tree. Only certain Ideas unlock new buildings, and you can easily recognize them by the little rectangular floating icon. Researching any idea will improve your standing with one or more factions, but you risk upsetting other factions in the process.

It’s important to note that many buildings have two or more variants. Each variant comes with pros and cons that can turn them into an asset or a hindrance depending on your needs. For instance, the Synthetic Composites Factory and Recast Composites Factory both output the same amount of Materials but the former demands more Heat and increases Squalor while the latter demands more Workforce and increases Disease. There are other buildings that can be used to mitigate both Squalor and Diseases, but those take up precious resources as well.