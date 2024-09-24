City planning in Frostpunk 2 revolves almost entirely around Districts. Districts can produce almost everything your citizens need to survive, including Food, Shelter, Goods, Materials, and more. The Logistics District is a bit different in that it doesn’t provide any resources, however, it does have other uses.

Logistics Districts unlock the ability to explore the Frostlands and are vital to progressing the story. The game tasks players with building one of the Districts early on in the campaign, but fails to mention a couple of important details regarding the construction process. Don’t worry, though, because we’ll guide you through the entire process down below.

How to Build Logistics Districts in Frostpunk 2

Most Districts can be placed pretty much anywhere on the map as long as the terrain is suitable for construction. The only exception is the Logistics District, which must be constructed on an Old Waystation. You’ll find three Old Waystations around New London, but you won’t be able to use them right away since the areas surrounding them are frozen solid. Luckily, you can easily fix that thanks to the Frostbreaker.

Your first order of business is to carve a path to one of the Old Waystations. They’re all more or less the same distance away from the city center, so feel free to pick any of them. You'll eventually want to make good use of all three anyway. Once you’ve made your way there, make sure to clear some space because you’ll need six tiles to build it, plus three additional tiles to expand the district later on. As far as resources are concerned, you’ll need x400 Workforce, x40 Heatstamps, and x200 Prefabs to begin construction. As soon as you have everything, simply place down the District on the Old Waystation and wait until it’s ready to be used.

Frostland Teams and Exploration

Building a Logistics District gives you access to 15 Frostland Teams along with the ability to begin exploring outside New London. You’ll need a lot more than 15 teams to explore everything, but 15 is a good start. Once you’re ready to explore, zoom out to get a better view of the whole map, choose one of the available regions, and hit the Launch Expedition option. You’ll only have access to a limited number of regions at first, but don’t worry because more will become available as you continue to explore.

There are a couple of things you can do to increase the number of Frostland Teams at your disposal. First off, clear the area surrounding the other Old Waystations to make room for two extra Logistics Districts. Next, you’ll want to expand your districts and construct one or two Vanguard Logistics Bays or Automated Logistics Bays. You can unlock these buildings by researching Ideas from the Frostland tree. Make sure to leave at least one slot open as you’ll need it to construct a Survivalists’ Headquarters, a special building that decreases exploration time and territory threat levels.

Exploration time and territory threat levels can also be decreased by passing the Mechanized Scouts or Pathfinder Scouts laws. The two laws are mutually exclusive.