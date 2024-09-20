frostpunk-2-how-to-expand-districts

Frostpunk 2 added several important new features that were not present in the original game, including, among other things, the introduction of districts. While you can still construct individual buildings just like before, almost every part of city planning now revolves around districts.

Districts require a fair amount of resources and Workforce to build, but you don’t necessarily need to construct a new one every time your city needs extra housing or food production. Every district in Frostpunk 2 can be expanded to increase its output and provide a couple of other bonuses. Keep reading to find out how you can expand districts and when you should consider expanding instead of building new ones.

How to Expand Districts in Frostpunk 2

To expand a district, select it and look at the bottom of the hover menu to find a row of white icons. Select the last icon from that row; the one that looks like four little arrows pointing outward. If the option is grayed out, that means something is preventing you from expanding at the moment. You can find out why the option is unavailable by simply hovering over the icon. More often than not, you probably just need more resources. However, you’ll occasionally run into situations where something else is blocking your ability to expand.

If the icon is white, select it and then select three hexes to choose where to expand the district. The expansion needs to be adjacent to the main district and can’t overlap with other districts. If you don’t have enough room to expand, or if the current placement isn’t ideal, don’t hesitate to use the Frostbreaker to free up some more space. Frostbreaking can take a bit of time and will delay your expansion, so make sure to plan ahead before you start expanding.

The Benefits of District Expansions

There are two main benefits to expanding a district in Frostpunk 2. Namely, increased output and an additional building slot. The new output can vary from one district to the next depending on several factors, including the buildings it houses. Generally speaking, you should only expand when you’re ready to make full use of those extra building slots. You’ll still get some extra output even if you don’t add any buildings, but you’ll also need to provide more Heat and other resources to keep the district running.

Housing districts are a bit of an exception to the aforementioned rule. In most cases, you’ll want to expand those ASAP whenever your citizens need more shelter, even if doing so may come with some drawbacks.

Housing districts are also the only ones that can be expanded twice, a feature you should take full advantage of, because the population of your city and colonies will constantly grow as you progress through the game. Make sure to build these inside crevasses or neat heat sources to protect your citizens from the elements.