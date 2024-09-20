Cores are the rarest type of resource found in Frostpunk 2 and are essential for constructing some of the best buildings and upgrades in the game. Almost every type of District can house buildings powered by Cores, and you’re also going to need quite a few of them to upgrade the Generator.

Unlike Coal, Oil, and most other types of resources you’ll need to secure the future of New London, Core deposits are exceedingly rare and won’t show up until the late game. In the meantime, you’ll need to procure them through other means. Keep reading to find out how.

How to Find Cores in Frostpunk 2

The only way to get your hands on some Cores in the first three chapters of the game is via exploration. To start launching expeditions into the Frostlands, you’ll first need to build a Logistics District on top of an Old Waystation. There are only three Old Waystations in the game, and they can all be found around New London. Building Logistics Districts will give you access to Frostlands Teams. The more teams you have, the easier it will be to explore the Frostlands. Make sure to expand your districts and build some Vanguard Logistics Bays once they become available to increase the number of teams at your disposal.

Once you have everything set up, it’s time to start exploring. You’ll first want to make your way west to discover the Old Dreadnought and set up a colony there if you haven’t done so already. Just north of the Old Dreadnought, you’ll find a Mangled Cart containing some cores. Next, you can get some Cores from the Rusted Cart north of New London and the Silver Automatons south of the Old Dreadnought past the Oil Cistern and Abandoned Camp. A couple of other spots you’ll want to check out include the Cursed Circle north of The Old Dreadnought, the Crashed Dirigible north of New London, and the Ghost Town northeast of New London.

You can increase exploration speed by building Survivalists’ Headquarters and passing laws like Mechanized Scouts.

How to Extract Cores in Frostpunk 2

It’s possible to start extracting Cores once you reach Chapter 4 and have to decide the fate of Winterhome. There are two paths you can take here, only one of which focuses on Core extraction. Namely, the Salvage Winterhome path. Going down this path comes with a lot of drawbacks and will greatly upset the Pilgrims. However, it will also allow you to gather dozens of Cores in a relatively short amount of time. This is the only way to fully upgrade the Generator as the final upgrade requires no fewer than 40 Cores and you won't find that many in the wild.

You can get Cores from Winterhome without setting up a full-fledged base of operations there, since you can send over most of the resources the Colony needs from New London and/or some of your outposts. However, the extraction process itself does need to be done locally and requires you to build several Extraction Districts. You’ll only find a small handful of Cores in each deposit, but you can easily tear down the Extractors once you’re done to salvage some resources. Aside from Extraction Districts, you’ll also need a couple of Housing Districts to provide shelter for your workers.