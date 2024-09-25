Workforce is an important resource that has a major impact on your ability to expand in Frostpunk 2. This resource often gets ignored in the early game when there are more pressing concerns like gathering fuel or Food or providing enough Shelter for your people. But once New London grows large enough, you’ll suddenly find yourself having to deal with worker shortages.

Related Frostpunk 2: How to Construct Logistics Districts You won't be able to start exploring outside New London until you build one of these.

Unlike other types of resources, Workforce can’t simply be produced en masse. After all, people don’t grow on trees or sprout out of the ground. Having said that, there are a couple of ways to gradually increase the number of workers at your disposal, and we’re going to cover all of them in this guide.

Workforce and Population

Your available Workforce is almost entirely dependent on your current Population, although this can change as you approach the late game if you align yourself with certain factions. The percentage of your Population that can serve as your Workforce is generally between 50 and 70% and can increase or decrease depending on various factors. Favorable conditions, laws, technologies, and even some buildings can all help expand your Workforce. Meanwhile, injuries, sickness, crime, and scarcity of resources will have the opposite effect.

While Workforce is tied to Population, it shows up as a separate icon in the upper-left corner of the UI. At first glance, the icon only shows the currently available Workforce, but you can hover over it to see the total number of workers and where everybody is employed. You’ll notice a third icon next to it, which shows Workforce that's unavailable due to things like sickness or injuries. Every part of city planning has a Workforce requirement attached to it in Frostpunk 2, from constructing buildings and Hubs to Frostbreaking and expanding districts. In other words, it’s important to always keep an eye on those icons to see if you can spare enough workers for your next project.

Absent workers will rejoin your Workforce once they have recovered from sickness and/or injury.

Related Frostpunk 2: How to Get Cores Cores are essential for fully upgrading the Generator.

How to Grow Your Workforce

The most obvious way to grow your Workforce is to grow your Population. We already have a separate guide on Population growth, so let’s focus on some of the other methods that can help you gain more workers. If you decide to support the Stalwarts, you can eventually unlock Automated Workforce Factories, which are pretty much exactly what they sound like. These factories eat up a lot of resources, but the Workforce they provide doesn’t draw from your Population pool and doesn’t get sick or injured. Another way to grow your Workforce, albeit at a slower rate, is to pass laws like Allow Productive Outsides and Family Apprenticeship in The Council.

If you don’t mind doing a bit of micromanagement, you can free up a lot of Workforce by decreasing the efficiency of some of your production Districts. Specifically, Districts that are producing resources you already have in abundance. On a related note, you can lower Workforce demand in Districts by passing certain laws and researching various technologies. You can further lower Workforce demand by placing Districts and Hubs adjacent to each other. This will also lower Heat demand, but may increase Squalor and Disease in the process. Be careful when placing Districts next to each other as the drawbacks might sometimes outweigh the benefits.