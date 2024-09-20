During the opening hours of Frostpunk 2, you’ll be scrambling to secure as much Coal as you can to power New London’s hungry Generator. But as the game progresses, you’ll quickly come to realize that Coal alone simply won’t cut. If you plan on keeping your people warm for the long haul, you’ll eventually need to switch to Oil as your main source of Heat production.

Related Review: Frostpunk 2 We do what we must for the greater good.

Coal deposits are fairly limited even outside of New London, so it’s vital that you start looking for Oil as soon as possible. The game tells you that you’ll need to find a permanent source of fuel if you want to survive, but doesn’t give you any specific details on where or how to find it. Don’t worry, though, because we’ll guide you through the entire process down below.

This guide is specifically for Frostpunk 2’s Story mode.

Scraping the Barrel

Your hunt for Oil starts in Chapter 1, which is aptly titled ‘Scarping the Barrel’. Your primary goal during the first chapter is to find a new source of fuel for the city and there are two secondary objectives you’ll need to complete before you can make that happen. First off, you’ll need to build a Logistics District on one of the Old Waystations found around New London. Secondly, you’ll need to find a source of Oil outside the city and set up an Oil extraction operation there.

To complete the first objective, you’ll need to use the Frostbreaker to carve a path to an Old Waystation. There are three dormant Old Waystations around New London, and you’ll eventually want to activate all of them, but for now, one will suffice. Once there, open the Districts construction menu and place a Logistics District on the Old Waystation. Doing so will give you access to 15 Frostland Teams that you can use to start exploring the outside world. You can expand the district or build more of them to gain access to additional teams. There are also certain buildings, laws, and research Ideas that further increase the number of Frostland Teams you’ll have at your disposal.

How to Find Oil in Frostpunk 2

Once you have some Frostland Teams ready to go, send them on an expedition west of New London to the region known as Frozen Bay. You won’t find any Oil there, but you will find a clue that suggests you might locate what you’re looking for by traveling further west and exploring the region known as the Desolate Coast. Sure enough, upon exploring the Desolate Coast, you'll run into The Old Dreadnought, which you’ll immediately recognize from the Prologue. The Old Dreadnought will serve as your first colony and your primary source of Oil.

Once you’ve established your first colony, it’s time to get to work. There are three Oil deposits around The Old Dreadnought, and you’ll want to build an Extraction District on top of each of them. Make sure to expand them as soon as you can and build some Fracturing Pumpjacks to increase your Oil output. We also recommend building a few of the other districts, especially Housing Districts, to ensure that the Old Dreadnought is a self-sufficient colony. Once the Oil starts flowing, you can use the Resource Transfer button to send some (or most) of it to New London.