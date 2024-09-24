A city is nothing without its people. That’s true both in the real world and in the brutal post-apocalyptic world of Frostpunk 2. New London starts with a fairly small population but can eventually house anywhere between 50,000 and 100,000 people or more, depending on your playstyle. The city’s population grows naturally over time. However, there are a couple of things you can do to speed things along.

Having a larger population has many advantages, but there are also certain drawbacks you’ll need to be aware of before you decide to transform New London into a bustling metropolis. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to grow your city’s population, as well as the pros and cons that come with it.

How to Grow Population in Frostpunk 2

The most straightforward way to grow the population of New London is to take care of its citizens. This involves providing sufficient Shelter, Food, Materials, Goods, and Heating. The better the overall situation, the faster your population will grow. Population growth will begin to stagger if you’re lacking important resources and/or if your city is seeing an increase in Crime, Disease, or Squalor. You can find all the factors contributing to population growth by hovering over the Population icon in the upper-left corner of the top menu.

In addition to internal factors, there are also a few external factors that can contribute to population growth. As you’re exploring the Frostlands, you will occasionally run into groups of people who can be persuaded to join you. Accepting them into your ranks can significantly increase your city’s population. While you’re out and about, we recommend creating an outpost at the Weather Station northeast of New London to gain a permanent population growth buff. You can find a similar location called Hot Springs further north. Lastly, the population can be increased or decreased by passing one of the Citizenship laws.

Much like resources, the population can be freely transferred between New London and its colonies.

Population Growth Pros and Cons

The main reason you’ll want a larger population in Frostpunk 2 is because more people mean more Workforce and Heatstamps. Workforce is an important resource and represents the number of people that can be employed as workers. It’s vital to keep a close eye on this resource because Workforce will quickly plummet once you start constructing new districts and buildings. It’s important to note that only about two-thirds of your population can be employed as workers. This percentage can be increased via certain events and laws, but it can never reach 100%.

As far as the downsides are concerned, the most obvious one is that a larger population tends to lead to shortages of Shelter, Food, Materials, Oil and other resources. This won’t be a huge issue in the late game, but it can cause plenty of problems early on when resources are difficult to come by. It’s also worth mentioning that simply having more people will lead to an increase in Crime. Guards can be used to round up criminals and throw them in prison, but doing so will increase Tension and may upset certain factions.