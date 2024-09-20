As the Steward of New London, it is your job to provide your citizens with Food, Shelter, resources, and everything else they need to survive in the unforgiving world of Frostpunk 2. Among other things, you’ll also need to produce enough Goods to meet the demands of your people.

Producing Goods may not sound like a priority when there are more important things to focus on, such as producing Heat, expanding Districts, or squashing political squabbles between rival factions. However, stocking every type of resource is vital for the survival of New London and its colonies, and Goods are no exception. Keep reading to find out more about how Goods production works in the game.

How to Produce Goods in Frostpunk 2

The method by which players can produce Goods in Frostpunk 2 isn’t immediately obvious, but the process is not very complicated once you figure out how it works. Unlike Food, Materials, or Oil, Goods don’t have dedicated deposits that you can simply extract from the ground. That said, you’ll still need to build a specific type of District to begin Goods production. Namely, an Industrial District.

Industrial Districts are very versatile and can be placed pretty much anywhere on the map as long as they don’t overlap with other Districts. By default, Industrial Districts will produce Prefabs, but you can manually select the District and change the Production type to Goods instead. The two are mutually exclusive, so once you select Goods, you won’t be able to produce Prefabs in the same District. There is a workaround to this, but it involves constructing certain buildings. More on that in the next section.

Expanding Industrial Districts causes them to produce more Goods at the cost of additional Workforce, Heat, and Materials.

Tips For Improving Goods Production Efficiency

The most obvious thing you can do to increase Goods output is to simply build additional Industrial Districts. Building them next to each other or next to other Districts will allow you to take advantage of adjacency bonuses, but you should avoid building them next to Housing Districts because that will increase Squalor. It’s a good idea to expand Industrial Districts if you can afford the extra cost of resources in Workforce. Doing so will improve their output while also providing additional building slots.

Buildings are vital to increasing Goods production efficiency since they don’t require you to construct additional Districts. However, they can be expensive to build and require you to research certain technologies. The Mechanical Factory and Refurbished Goods Factory will be your go-to buildings for most of the game. You can unlock these buildings by researching Ideas from the Resources tree. Once you construct one of these buildings, you can start producing both Goods and Prefabs in the same district. Finally, you can also pass laws like Durable Goods and Mass-Produced Goods to either improve Goods production efficiency or lower Goods demand per capita.

It’s also worth noting that you can sometimes find Goods while exploring the Frostlands. Finding abandoned Goods in the wild seems to be exceedingly rare, though. We were only able to locate one stockpile northwest of the Hot Springs, but there might be a few others scattered around the Frostlands. Should you manage to find any Goods during exploration, make sure to send them to New London or your colonies where they will be added to your stockpiles.