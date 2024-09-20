Ensuring the survival of your citizens in Frostpunk 2 is no easy feat. As the Steward of New London, it is your responsibility to provide food, housing, goods, and everything else your people need to make it through the harsh perpetual winter. Perhaps most important of all, the Steward has to keep the people warm, especially during the dreaded Whiteouts.

Heat is a key resource that needs to be managed carefully to avoid the collapse of New London and its colonies. Your main source of heat is the almighty Generator, but simply turning it on won’t be enough to meet the demands of a bustling city. Keep reading to find out how heat production works in Frostpunk 2 and how to manage it properly.

How to Produce Heat in Frostpunk 2

The Generator will start producing heat once you find an appropriate source of fuel, such as Coal or Oil. As long as you have fuel in your stockpiles, the Generator will keep running and can even be temporarily set to Overdrive to increase its efficiency during Colder Seasons and Whiteouts. The amount of fuel needed to meet the heat demands of the city depends on a wide variety of factors. Pretty much everything you build will increase the demand by some amount, especially housing and food districts, as well as certain late-game production buildings.

The most straightforward way to produce more heat is to gain access to additional fuel deposits. While you don’t have a ton of options around New London, you’ll quickly find new sources of fuel once you start exploring the Frostlands and set up your first colony. Unlike other resources, Heat can’t be stockpiled. However, you can (and should) stock up as much fuel as possible even when you have plenty of it already.

Once a Whiteout hits, Heat demand will skyrocket and the Generator will start eating way more fuel than usual. You can expand your stockpiles by building several Fuel Stockpile Hubs at key locations throughout the city.

Don’t ignore Coal once you start extracting Oil. You’ll need a ton of both types of fuel to survive Whiteouts.

How to Increase Heat Efficiency in Frostpunk 2

Stockpiling fuel is the obvious way of meeting Heat demands, but there are many tricks you can use to incrementally lower those demands. For instance, building districts in sheltered areas or next to each other can lower Heat demand by a significant margin depending on their placement. Similarly, building them next to a Heating Hub has the same effect. We strongly recommend making as many Heating Hubs as you can since they take up very little space and require few resources to build.

Heat efficiency can also be increased by passing certain laws or researching certain Ideas. Generator Upgrade Ideas are especially powerful, but you can find several others under the Heating tree that can help lower demand.

During exceptional fuel shortages, players should also consider reducing the efficiency of some districts. Doing so will lower both Heat and Workforce demand, but will also reduce output in the process. You generally don’t want to resort to that if you can help it, but it’s an option worth considering if things get really bad.