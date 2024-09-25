Frostpunk 2 takes place in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction and society has all but collapsed. The city of New London is the last bastion of civilization and it’s up to you, the Steward, to prevent it from descending into chaos by providing your people with everything they need to survive.

As you might expect, resources are not easy to come by in this game, and it won’t be long until you run out of Food, Materials, fuel, or other essentials. Luckily, you can eventually set up colonies and transfer some of the resources you need from there. Keep reading to find out how and when you should consider transferring resources between bases.

How to Establish Colonies

Before you can begin transferring resources, you’ll need to establish some colonies. Players can set up their first colony during Chapter 1, Scraping the Barrel. Simply follow the storyline and explore the Frostlands west of New London until you find the Old Dreadnought to get started. The Old Dreadnought is designed to serve as an Oil prospecting base, but you can turn it into a veritable city by building Housing Districts, Food Hubs, and everything else the population needs.

There’s only one other suitable spot for a colony at the ruins of Winterhome, and it becomes available later on during Chapter 4, Voracity. Winterhome Ruins can be found northeast of New London and, depending on your choices, can either be salvaged or settled. Winterhome can serve as either a temporary base for Cores mining or a full-fledged city and will be your second colony for at least the entirety of Chapter 4.

Choosing the “Embrace the Frost” path allows players to upgrade Outpost to Settlements, however, these do not count as colonies.

How to Transfer Resources

Once your first colony is operational, you can click on its icon in the upper-right corner to begin transferring resources and people. The Old Dreadnought is self-sufficient in terms of fuel thanks to the three Oil deposits found in the area and can also generate Goods and Prefabs if you build a couple of Industrial Districts. However, Food and Materials are not available in the area and must be transferred over from New London or some of your outposts. As far as Winterhome is concerned, you can produce pretty much everything locally, but Food will be in short supply and must be provided by your other bases and outposts.

Bases can share a portion of their output with each other and can also send and receive resources in bulk if needed. Make sure to build some Hubs if you’re transferring resources in bulk as stockpile capacity is very limited in the beginning. Establishing trade routes might be more beneficial in some cases, but the amount of resources that can be transferred this way is capped at 250 units. You can increase capacity to 900 units by researching the Skyways technology from the Idea Tree. If one of your bases is still falling short of resources, your only option is to transfer them from outposts or old stockpiles found during exploration.