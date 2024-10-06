Key Takeaways There are a plethora of fun games that offer the same qualities as the delightfully intense Frostpunk 2.

Surviving Mars focuses on an innovative colony thriving on Mars with unique people and tasks.

Anno 1800 provides a bright, deep city management experience during the Industrial Revolution.

There's no sugarcoating the world in Frostpunk 2. If you've played the first, you know just how harsh, dark, and difficult it is to rebuild and keep everyone happy and alive. But if you're looking for more games with some of the same elements from this incredible city builder, you've lucked out as there are plenty to add to your library.

Related 10 Games to Play if You Love Age Of Mythology Don't let the stress and joy from RTS games end with Age of Mythology; there's plenty out there for you to dive into.

Of course, finding something exactly like Frostpunk 2 is almost impossible. So instead, these games have various features that fans can find enjoyable, from resource management to environmental challenges.

The games are unranked seeing as they typically have one or more elements that fans of Frostpunk 2 can appreciate. Some offer a similar environmental challenge, others are high with the city building, and some even include scavenging on a deeper level.

10 Infection Free Zone

Nighttime is When They're Deadliest

Strategy Simulation Systems Released April 11, 2024 Developer(s) Jutsu Games Publisher(s) Games Operators

Infection Free Zone throws you into a zombie apocalypse. It’s a wonderful game for fans of Frostpunk 2 who want to experience a similar survival society in a total new setting. Plus, you can choose real regions around the world, even your own neighborhood.

Infection Free Zone requires you to set out and find more survivors, resources, and build shelter for your budding community. All the while, you’ll need the right defenses and weapons to fight off horde after horde of the undead.

9 Surviving Mars

The Red Planet Awaits

Simulation Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 63% Released March 15, 2018 Developer(s) Haemimont Games , Abstraction Games Publisher(s) Paradox Interactive

Surviving Mars is your next big adventure if you're ready to leave Earth. The most glaring difference between this game and Frostpunk 2 is that there’s less of a bitter, survive-at-any-cost feeling. Of course, you need your colony to thrive, but these people will live far better on Mars than in that cold, dark world.

The people are unique too, having their own problems and achievements. All the while, you can expand and further explore this alien world to discover its secrets.

8 Anno 1800

Racing to the Industrial Revolution

Real-Time Strategy Simulation Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 82/100 Critics Recommend: 95% Released April 20, 2019 Developer(s) Ubisoft Publisher(s) Ubisoft

In Anno 1800, your primary focus is innovation. You get to embark on a journey to lead the Industrial Revolution, but how you do that and how history recalls your exploits is all up to you.

In Anno 1800, you get to enjoy a massive world. There’s a story-based campaign, multiplayer mode, and sandbox mode where you can be truly creative with the city you construct. It’s a good option coming from Frostpunk 2 if you want something brighter, yet still deep when it comes to city management.

7 Endzone 2

Prepare for Dangerous Missions

Developer Gentlymad Studios Released August 26, 2024

Endzone 2 puts another spin on the standard city builder by having you also explore the surrounding wastelands. You’ll search the inhabitable places, discovering more loot and resources to help the settlement back home. At the same time, there’s danger around every corner.

What makes Endzone 2 exciting is the challenge. The environment consistently changes. You think everything is going well only for a storm to hit and cause immeasurable damage to your people, your food, and more.

6 They Are Billions

The Infected Are Everywhere

Real-Time Strategy Survival Management Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 75/100 Critics Recommend: 49% Released June 18, 2019 Developer Numantian Games Publisher Numantian Games, BlitWorks

Another infection-centric game, They Are Billions leans closer to Frostpunk 2 as they both boast a similar steampunk-like setting. One just so happens to be in an apocalypse filled with infected people running rampant. And as the name of the game implies, there are billions of infected.

Related 10 Zombie Games With The Best Base Building Build a place to call home during the zombie apocalypse!

The harsh survival aspect in They Are Billions can easily appeal to fans of Frostpunk 2. You’ll have to build up your colonies, making sure they have the resources and food they need while also shoring up your defenses around everyone.

5 IXION

Pushing the Limits of Space Survival

City Builder Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 79% Released December 7, 2022 Developer(s) Bulwark Studios Publisher(s) Kasedo Games

IXION takes city-building to grand new levels. It’s another top pick that gets us off Earth but in a setup far different from something like Surviving Mars. Instead of one planet, IXION puts you face-to-face with all the dangers of space itself.

The game certainly boasts a similar dark theme to Frostpunk 2. Also, if you’re not careful, you can put humanity on the brink of extinction. There’s even the chance of mutiny if things get too bleak, so watch your back.

4 This War of Mine

A Realistic and Dark Look at War

From the devs of Frostpunk 2, This War of Mine is the ideal choice if you want a game that can be just as much of an emotional drain. It’s bleak, there’s no getting around that. It allows you to look at the brutalities of war through a different lens, the one where normal people are just trying to live.

The gameplay is vastly different than Frostpunk 2, but the theme of survival is there. This War of Mine can see you become a selfless individual who looks out for others, or you can be selfish and sacrifice those around you.

3 Last Train Home

Surviving While on the Move

Real-Time Strategy Tactical Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 79/100 Critics Recommend: 88% Released November 28, 2023 Developer(s) Ashborne Games Publisher(s) THQ Nordic

Last Train Home is a solid go-to game for fans of Frostpunk 2. You’re constantly on the move here, traveling through historic war-torn regions to get everyone home safely.

Not only do you have to contend with the war around you, but the elements are out to get you as well. The cold in the unforgiving Siberia landscape can get brutal for your people. So, if you’re in the mood for those survival vibes, Last Train Home does a good job filling that slot.

2 Banished

From Exile to Colony Leader

Strategy City Builder Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 35% Released February 18, 2014 Developer(s) Shining Rock Software Publisher(s) Shining Rock Software

Banished is another fun game to play if you enjoyed the “fresh start” aspect of Frostpunk 2. You play as a group of exiles who have to start up their new lives in a new location. Starting out with just what you can carry, you develop a colony in a wooded area using people as your main resource.

The people in Banished aren’t static either. They can develop relationships, have kids, and die. With your leadership, you can ensure they have a good, comfortable life. There are even trade merchants so you can expand even more.

1 Frostpunk

The First Dive into this Unforgiving Cold World

Of course, we can’t end this list without mentioning Frostpunk. There are some major differences between this and its sequel, which makes the first worth playing.

Frostpunk is intimate, harsh, and unforgiving as you start with nothing but a couple dozen people to protect and provide for compared to the massive population you have at the start of Frostpunk 2. And with the expansion packs, there are plenty of ways you can survive (or not) in this harsh winter-filled world.