The sequel to the hit society survival game Frostpunk has had its release date announced today during the Xbox Partners Showcase by developers 11 Bit Studios.

Coming this summer, the Frostpunk 2 release date is set for July 25th, marking a bit of an ironic release time for a game that is all about the city surviving in the cataclysmic cold that has engulfed the world in the great storm. Set 30 years after the first game, Frostpunk 2 aims to build on what the first did as 11 Bit Studios' most ambitious game at the time of its release, by increasing scale and scope in different ways.

The Icebloods are one of Frostpunk 2's factions, focusing on 'natural' adaptation to the weather instead of technology.

The city that must survive is much bigger now, having had thirty years to build, and not being just the ragtag survivors that you've managed to grab as you set up in desperation ahead of the great storm. Now, many people have come in, and have had time to adjust to the cataclysmic norms. Showing this increase in scale, Frostpunk 2 will let you set up entire districts, each of which might be bigger than the ramshackle place you built to survive in the first game.

Factions are also more of a focus, as time has allowed people to coalesce around different viewpoints about how to handle the new world everyone is in. As the City's Steward, you will have to choose who to align with and balance the factions against each other, as what matters to you is tested by constant choices and social dilemmas.

When is the Frostpunk 2 beta available?

Beyond the Frostpunk 2 release date, 11 Bit Studios also announced that there will be a Frostpunk 2 beta coming later this year. The beta will be available to everyone who preorders the digital deluxe edition, and will take place in April and will feature only the sandbox mode, not the story mode.

Access to the beta is not all the digital deluxe edition will have either. This version, available for preorder today if you so desire, will also grant 72-hour early access to the story mode in July (making its release date in some ways effectively July 22), three post-release DLCs, the Warm Flesh novella from the upcoming Frostpunk anthology, and, of course, an art book and soundtrack. The base game is also up for purchase, though you should know that it will be coming to PC Game Pass (and thus Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) if you are subscribed to that.