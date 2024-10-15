Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero lets you fight as Future Gohan, but unlike his teenage version, he's not available from the get-go. You'll need to unlock him in two different ways; finishing specific missions or using Zeni.

How to Play as Future Gohan

Future Gohan can be unlocked in two different ways. They include:

Buying him from the Shop after reaching a certain Player Level for 60,000 Zeni.

Completing the Defiance in the Face of Despair challenge

As Future Gohan comes from a world in which the Androids won, it makes sense our hero fights these two once more. You'll need to head into the Custom Battle menu and find the challenge. However, you first need to complete the Stop Android! mission to unlock Defiance in the Face of Despair.

The Stop Android! mission is fairly easy to complete. Switch from Krillin to a more competent fighter like Gohan or Vegeta and have them transform into Super Saiyans. Use your special moves against the Androids to get the upper hand. You only need to take out one Android, but you should know they'll change to another party member if you switch out one of yours.

How to Finish Defiance in the Face of Despair

Future Gohan's battle with the Androids in this quest can be tough, as you need to defeat both of them one after the other with just Gohan. However, he is getting help from Trunks' Senzu Beans. If you're running low on health, be sure to eat a Senzu Bean to recover Gohan's health. You can do that by pressing the left analog stick when the cinematic icon pops up. Make sure you're not wasting the Senzu Bean and wait until later in the bout to use it. You only have two to use during the battle.

Beating Android 17 and Android 18 won't be easy. Try to get in as many combos as possible and when they're stunned, try to use a special move to take advantage of the upper hand. They like to use projectiles often so make sure you're ready to block their special attacks. The Power Up to the Very Limit move is very useful once Gohan's turned super saiyan.

You can use it by holding the right trigger button and a side button on the D-Pad. It adds plenty of buffs to Future Gohan and makes Fierce Combination available straight away. If you're successful, you'll unlock Future Gohan, Player Exp, and a bunch of Zeni. Now you can unlock more characters like those from Dragon Ball GT and those having their fighting game debuts.