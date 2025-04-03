While Minecraft might be the unstoppable juggernaut of procedurally-generated crafting games, many smaller titles have managed to carve out fun little niches for themselves. Astroneer is one such title, offering players a side of planetary exploration with a dash of tech tree development to go along with their crafting.

Its success has been modest but enough to get fans wondering about what System Era Softworks would do next. Well, the developer’s answer has finally arrived in the form of Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions. Announced during Nintendo’s Switch 2 Direct, the new game appears to be putting multiplayer exploration in the pilot’s seat rather than crafting, and it’s due out on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2 sometime next year.

System Era Softworks and publisher Devolver Digital haven’t yet released any concrete details for Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, but it is possible to infer some things based on the teaser trailer and the description seen on the Steam page. First and foremost among these is that it will be a very multiplayer-focused experience.

Teamwork will make the dream work in Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

As described on the Steam page, Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions will cast players as crewmembers aboard the ESS Starseeker, a persistent and ever-growing space station where players can hang out with their other crew members and plan expeditions. During those expeditions, they’ll have to use advanced technology to complete “planet-wide objectives across multiple star systems.” They’ll also have to face-off against strange forces as well as dangerous alien plants and animals.

The description also stresses that players will have to cooperate with everyone else working aboard the ESS Starseeker, which makes it sound like there’s some sort of MMO component to it. This is also backed up by the teaser trailer showing each location being absolutely filled with little spacemen performing various tasks and activities.

Astroneer is mostly devoid of life aside from a few plants, so the addition of actual alien creatures is a pretty huge one.

Naturally, fans might be wondering whether Starseeker: Astroneer Expedition is intended as a sequel to Astroneer. System Era Softworks actually addresses this on the Steam page too, stating that it’s neither a sequel nor is it meant to be Astroneer 2. It’s just a new, standalone experience. The developer also clarified that it will continue supporting Astroneer as well, stating it will “continue to live on with more updates and content for years to come.”

Taken at face value, this means fans have a potential "best of both worlds" situation on their hands. Not only do they get to continue enjoying new content in Astroneer, but they can also enjoy a new multiplayer experience with friends with Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions.