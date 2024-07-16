Key Takeaways Shooting is key in Galactic Glitch, but throwing objects can also pack a punch depending on the situation.

Upgrade your ship with orbs found in the simulation to blast through diverse enemies and biomes with ease.

With a variety of weapons and enemies, Galactic Glitch offers fast-paced, challenging action in each arena.

Shooting is excellent; you can never have too many bullets or ways to fire them. Fast guns, slow guns, lightning guns, boomerang guns, they're all great in their own unique projectile-y way. There's more than one way to take down an enemy, though, and while bullets may be the long-range dispatch method of choice it's hard to go wrong with throwing something real big, real hard. Thankfully there's no reason for these two options to be exclusive, and in Galactic Glitch you get to decide from moment to moment which is more effective to reduce the enemy ships into glittery cash.

It's Only the Right Attack For the Moment

Galactic Glitch is an action-roguelike set in a series of interconnected arenas, with the goal being to help your... creator? Overlord? Somewhat-more-civil Shodan in a tank top? Either way, Siren wants out of the simulation and has created you to blast through its defenses. Death is only a mild inconvenience seeing as she can reset the simulation back to when the breakout started, bringing along any orbs found along the way as currency to upgrade the ship for the next round. It's a fairly standard roguelike setup, leaving the combat to do all the heavy lifting.

The ship starts out with a few basic abilities and earns upgrades during the run. Dash is the standard get-out-of doom-free button if you can time it right, and the main gun comes with both a standard and charged shot. There are a couple dozen different types of primary weapon, with most being relatively cheap to unlock. Even so, while there's a good amount of variety between boomerang shot, double-gun, fire ring, blasty-spear (not actually its name but close enough), and all the rest, the main mode of attack is by throwing things.

Each arena has its own type of asteroids depending on biome, whether that be rocks, metal debris, bio-blobs that explode into toxic pools, etc. They come in three sizes and the ship can initially only pickup the smallest, but one of the more commonly found upgrades that should be chosen above all others when it shows up lets you grab medium-sized rocks as well. In addition to the random debris the enemies can also be grabbed if you can get close enough, and they come with the advantage of exploding when they hit as do missiles and other physical projectiles and mines. While throwing something does provide a heavier punch it's not always the best move, especially in arenas where smaller rocks are scarce, so there's a satisfying moment-to-moment decision to be made about the next attack.

Galactic Glitch has had a series of successful demos over the last several months and today finally sees it graduate to Early Access. The current version is a huge amount of fun with a good variety of enemies wielding a diverse collection of attacks, and each new biome brings along a new selection to figure out how to take on. The action has a solid punch to it, friendly fire is always on for both you and the enemies, and the upgrades found along the way only add to the carnage you can inflict right up to the point the enemy finally gets the upper hand. It's not going to be easy to bust out of the simulation, and freeing Siren doesn't seem like a great idea anyway, but the prison would be much more secure if only the guards weren't so incredibly entertaining to knock around.