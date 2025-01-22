Konami announced recently that it will soon be bringing back another classic from its extensive library. Previously, the company brought back Felix the Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures, both being competent platformers originally made for the NES and Sega Genesis, respectively.

Konami is continuing the trend with another platformer, but this time it’s jumping forward ten years to the Game Boy Advance and reviving Ninja Five-O. It doesn’t appear to be getting the full remake treatment, but at least fans of the original can finally enjoy it without having to track down a very expensive original cartridge.

For those who are unfamiliar with the original or just plain weren’t around for it, Ninja Five-O puts players in the shoes of Joe Osugi, a detective who’s determined to rid Zipangu City of a mask-wearing terrorist organization. It’s a mission that’d definitely be beyond a normal member of the police, but, fortunately, Joe just so happens to be a ninja in addition to being a detective, so he’s got all the skills he needs to get the job done.

For the most part, this new release of Ninja Five-O is the same game that was released on the Game Boy Advance all the way back in 2003. However, there are a handful of new features being added that should make for an improved experience. These include:

Instant save/load: In essence, players can now make a save state anytime they want, and they can load up a save state just as easily and freely.

Rewind: This is exactly what it sounds like. If one doesn't want to rely on constantly reloading a save to get through a particularly tough section, they can just rewind the game back a bit and run through tougher levels section by section until they get it done.

Time Trial Mode: Once a stage is cleared, players can attempt it again in this newly added mode. As the name suggests, players will have to try to clear the level within a certain time, meaning they'll likely have to optimize everything about their run in order to clear it.

Nothing is mentioned about rewards or unlocks for clearing the time trials, so it may be something that’s just about mastery for the sake of it.

This new version of Ninja Five-O will launch on February 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Switch. Pre-orders are also available as of today for those interested.

