A Journey of Bonds Evolution Codes (June 2023)

A Journey of Bonds: Evolution is an exciting Android game by Bao Xia, inspired by the beloved Digimon anime series. Join this strategic adventure and create your own team of Digimons. Discover thrilling gameplay, exclusive features, and the option to unlock freebies using codes. Read on for the latest codes and redemption instructions in our comprehensive guide to A Journey of Bonds: Evolution. . Read on for the latest codes and redemption instructions in our comprehensive guide to A Journey of Bonds: Evolution.

Active Codes For A Journey of Bonds Evolution

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for A Journey of Bonds Evolution.

Summon7777 – Redeem code for 10 Card-drawing Vouchers

– Redeem code for 10 Card-drawing Vouchers ThankYou22 – Redeem code for 800 Diamonds & 2 Medium Stamina Potions

– Redeem code for 800 Diamonds & 2 Medium Stamina Potions happytimes – Redeem code for 500 Diamonds & 200k Gold

– Redeem code for 500 Diamonds & 200k Gold D7MXWQRUPJ – Redeem code for 200 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 200 Diamonds Adventure6 – Redeem code for 777 Diamonds & 2 Large Stamina Potions

How to Redeem Codes in A Journey of Bonds Evolution

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch the game A Journey of Bonds Evolution. Locate and tap on the Avatar icon located at the upper left corner of your screen. In the menu that appears, tap on the tab labeled “System Settings.” Look for the button labeled “Redeem Code” and tap on it. Enter one of the codes from our provided list into the designated text area. Finally, tap the “Redeem” button to instantly receive your rewards.

Expired Codes For A Journey of Bonds Evolution

Listed below are all the previous codes for A Journey of Bonds Evolution.

There are no Expired Codes currently.

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.