Advent of Tailed Codes (June 2023)

Advent of Tailed, developed by AOT Studio, is a popular multi-platform mobile game. Collect and battle with your favorite Naruto characters, strategically placing them on the battlefield. Strengthen your warriors with upgrades to overcome challenges and assemble the ultimate team of Naruto fighters.

Active Codes For Advent of Tailed

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Advent of Tailed. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

NINJA12

MOMOSHIKI

MITSUKI789

CHAKRA77

HOKAGE123

SUSANO123

CHIDORI77

KAGE999

KURAMA99

NINJA777

KONAN0223

DISCORD123

PAIN222

KONOHA333

How to Redeem Codes in Advent of Tailed

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Open Advent of Tailed and click on the Avatar icon at the top left corner. Access the Player menu and select the Redeem option. Enter any of the active codes mentioned to unlock exclusive rewards. Finalize the process by clicking the Redeem button. Reap the benefits of your redeemed codes with an array of free rewards.

Expired Codes For Advent of Tailed

Listed below are all the previous codes for Advent of Tailed.

Currently, there are no expired codes for Advent of Tallied

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.