AFK Girls Codes (June 2023)

AFK Girls: Idle Action is a popular mobile RPG developed by Mobi-Game for Android and iOS. Join forces with a group of anime warriors and fight against the forces of evil in this immersive game. Upgrade your team and recruit new members as you progress through the captivating storyline. Can you assemble the ultimate team and save the world? Play now and become the heroes the world needs!

Active Codes For AFK Girls

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for AFK Girls. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

BEAUTIFUL – Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 50 Diamonds, 5,000 XP

– Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 50 Diamonds, 5,000 XP AFKGIRLS – Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 50 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 50 Diamonds AFKGAME – Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 50 Diamonds, 5,000 XP

– Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 50 Diamonds, 5,000 XP ANIMEGAME – Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 50 Diamonds, 5,000 XP

– Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 50 Diamonds, 5,000 XP NEWMEMBER – Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 50 Diamonds, 5,000 XP

How to Redeem Codes in AFK Girls

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Access the System Settings by tapping the button located at the bottom left of your screen. Select a code from our provided list. Paste the code into the designated Activation Code slot Claim your reward by tapping the Trade button.

Expired Codes For AFK Girls

Listed below are all the previous codes for AFK Girls.

There are no expired codes currently.

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.