Apex Racer Codes (June 2023)

Experience the exhilaration of APEX Racer, the ultimate mobile drag racing game! Challenge opponents in thrilling 1-vs-1 matches. Tune and upgrade your car to its limits, progressing from humble beginnings to superior vehicles. Sell old cars and unnecessary parts to fund your racing ambitions. Get ready to ignite the asphalt and dominate the drag racing scene with APEX Racer!

Active Codes For Apex Racer

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Apex Racer. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

100K – free rewards

– free rewards Tuner – free rewards

– free rewards Sell – free rewards

– free rewards Hotfix – free rewards

– free rewards ios777 – free rewards (iOS only!)

– free rewards (iOS only!) Discord – free rewards

– free rewards Gold – free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Apex Racer

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch APEX Racer and get ready to race! Access the Settings menu by tapping the Cog Menu button located on the left side of the screen. Open the Code text box by tapping on the Cloud saving icon. Enter valid codes into the Code text box for exclusive rewards. Claim your free reward by tapping the > button.

Expired Codes For Apex Racer

Listed below are all the previous codes for Apex Racer.

120D

Avatar

Sell

Hotfix

Tuner

100k

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.