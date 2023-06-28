Awaken Chaos Era Codes (June 2023)

Immerse yourself in the captivating mobile game, Awaken Chaos Era, as you step into a mythical realm shaped by the very elements that gave it life. Within this ancient land, harmony has been shattered by the actions of a former King, pushing the continent perilously close to annihilation. As the eternal conflict between light and darkness rages on, it is your turn to take up arms and embrace the role of a hero. Prepare to embark on a thrilling journey, where your courage and skills will be put to the ultimate test. Uncover the secrets of this chaotic era and forge your destiny amidst the epic battles that await. Discover exclusive codes below to enhance your adventure and gain an edge in the fight against darkness.

Active Codes For Awaken Chaos Era

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Awaken Chaos Era. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

ACEDC – Three advanced summoning crystals

– Three advanced summoning crystals ACEAOTC

Hello100 – Rewards: 100 summoning crystals

– Rewards: 100 summoning crystals coldsteelpeak

ACEEXP – Double XP for one hour

– Double XP for one hour Whosyourdaddy – Zachary hero

– Zachary hero FOODY – One three-star foody pet

– One three-star foody pet ACE777 – 10K Gold, 100 Diamonds, 100K EXP Jelly

– 10K Gold, 100 Diamonds, 100K EXP Jelly Ineedadoctor – Abbott hero

– Abbott hero fullspeedahead

ACEFB – Three advanced summoning crystals

– Three advanced summoning crystals DedicateYourHeart

– Three advanced summoning crystals ACETITAN

How to Redeem Codes in Awaken Chaos Era

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch the game and tap on the avatar icon located at the top of the screen. Access the settings by clicking on the corresponding option and navigate to the accounts tab. Locate and select the redemption code button, then enter any of the currently active Awaken: Chaos Era codes provided above. Click on the redeem button to activate the code. Head to your in-game mailbox to collect your well-deserved reward.

Expired Codes For Awaken Chaos Era

Listed below are all the previous codes for Awaken Chaos Era.

happynewyear

Bluestacks2022

Swordout

GuildBoss

ACEXFoodyXCollab

NinjaHitoshi

MerryChristmas

STORMBADGE

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

STATUEOFTHEHOLYKING

ACEBONUS

LevelUp

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.