Blackpink The Game Codes (June 2023)

Experience the sensational mobile game, Blackpink the Game, inspired by the chart-topping global phenomenon, Blackpink. Take charge of the iconic K-Pop group as they navigate the challenges of their fast-paced professional lives. From organizing schedules and constructing recording studios to engaging with fellow players in the expansive Blackpink World, immerse yourself in a boundless journey towards dominating the music industry. Unleash your talent and rise to unprecedented heights.

Active Codes For Blackpink The Game

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Blackpink The Game. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

1STUPDATE – Redeem code – gift pack

– Redeem code – gift pack WELCOMETOBPTG – Redeem code – gift pack

– Redeem code – gift pack BPTGJISOO – Redeem code – gift pack

– Redeem code – gift pack BPTGROSE – Redeem code – gift pack

– Redeem code – gift pack BPTGLISA – Redeem code – gift pack

– Redeem code – gift pack BPTGJENNIE – Redeem code – gift pack

– Redeem code – gift pack GRANDLAUNCH – Redeem code – 20k Gold, 200 Records, 1 JISOO’s Hallabong, 1 JENNIE’s Strawberry, 1 ROSÉ’s Shine Muscat, 1 LISA’s Cherry

How to Redeem Codes in Blackpink The Game

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Blackpink The Game on your mobile device. For Android users, tap the list icon button, followed by selecting the options menu. From there, navigate to the account tab. For iOS users, redeem your code by visiting the following URL: https://www.takeonecompany.com/games/bptg/coupon.html Enter an active gift code in the designated field. Android users: Proceed by tapping the redeem button. iOS users: Follow the instructions provided on the redemption page.

Expired Codes For Blackpink The Game

Listed below are all the previous codes for Blackpink The Game.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.