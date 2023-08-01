Call of Antia Codes (August 2023)

Welcome to Call of Antia, a revolutionary match-3 RPG puzzle game that combines the thrill of classic puzzle gameplay with the adrenaline-pumping elements of battle, magic, and dragons. Immerse yourself in a fantastical world where heroism knows no bounds, and your strategic prowess will determine the fate of the realm.

Embark on an epic quest as you step into the shoes of a fearless warrior, venturing into the heart of enemy territories. Your objective: to overcome the forces of darkness and vanquish powerful foes that stand in your way. But this is no ordinary match-3 puzzle journey; here, your every move carries the weight of battle!

Active Codes For Call of Antia

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Call of Antia. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

COA777: Code Reward: Freebies

How to Redeem Codes in Call of Antia

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

To claim your rewards in the Call of Antia game on your mobile device, follow these simple steps:

Launch the Call of Antia game app on your mobile device. Tap on the player profile icon located in the top right corner. Next, select the “Settings” option from the menu. Now, locate and tap on the “Redemption Code” button. Enter the code in the provided text area. After entering the code, click on the “Confirm” button to instantly redeem your rewards.

Enjoy your well-deserved rewards and make the most of your heroic journey in Call of Antia!

Expired Codes For Call of Antia

Listed below are all the previous codes for Call of Antia.

SunlitApollo: Code Reward: Some Freebies (Expires July 31)

DwarfKing :

PrideMonth2023 :

Summer2023 :

Harlequin

MoonGoddess :

JOINANTIA :

MasterDetective :

BringerofHope :

ThankYou :

TrickOrTreat :

Alia2022 :

Aahoo2022 :

puzzlelove :

AntiaRoland22 :

Malfort2022 :

ThanksMom :

puzzlelove :

NayaMystery :

April2023

WD2023 :

TheTreasure :

MysteryMask :

DarkRevenger

Christmas2022

HappyAnniversary :

OctopusSamuel

GoddessofCats :

WelcomeBack :

IsabrotGuardians :

GodofMischief :

FightForAsgard :

ChildrensDay :

COA777 :

March8 :

FiveSages :

SemuTechnology :

BraveCommander :

SpringFestival :

BattleCode :

IriliaDungeon22 :

AntiaResolutions :

AprilsFoolCoA :

50KFollowers :

HappyNewYear2022 :

2022antia :

FrostFestival :

Puzzle777 :

GiftOfHonor :

DecemberSecrets :

TreasureHunters :

BlackFriday2021 :

CallofHallowee :

LoveRoyalGuard :

FireOfNaya :

Chattingdale :

6C56C :

FireOfNaya

AJM6C

IsabrotForTheWin :

RoyalFriday

ForYouCommander

Celebrating1000:

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.