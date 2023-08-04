Call of Dragons Codes (August 2023)

Call of Dragons is a Mobile game created by Farlight. Immerse yourself in the epic world of Call of Dragons, a captivating MMO fantasy conquest game brought to you by the creators of Rise of Kingdoms. Prepare for an unparalleled strategic combat experience as you team up with your alliance to face colossal Behemoths side-by-side. Customize and train your Behemoths in unique ways, and wield them as your secret weapon to crush your enemies

Active Codes For Call of Dragons

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Call of Dragons. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Lilith10th – Free rewards

playCoDnow – 1 Silver Key, 1 60-Minute Speedup, and 1 8 hr Enhanced Gathering

UTKPPIKS2I – In-game rewards

UTER3DB3T5 – In-game rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Call of Dragons

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch the game and tap on your Avatar icon. Navigate to the Settings section and find “Redeem Gifts.” Input one of the codes provided above and proceed to redeem it for your rewards.

Expired Codes For Call of Dragons

Listed below are all the previous codes for Call of Dragons.

There are currently no expired codes for Call of Dragons.

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.