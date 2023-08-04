CDO2 Dungeon Defense Codes (August 2023)

CDO2 Dungeon Defense is a Mobile game created by Brave Beginners. Take charge as the mastermind of a dungeon, strategically deploying over 90 unique monsters with diverse attributes to fend off waves of heroes.

Make crucial decisions on equipping monsters with more than 80 types of gear, placing 30 kinds of Totems, and utilizing 90 Relics to maximize your dungeon’s potential, all while facing unpredictable random events and permanent secondary attributes.

Active Codes For CDO2 Dungeon Defense

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for CDO2 Dungeon Defense. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

WelcomeCDO – Receive 3 Hourglass.

– Receive 3 Hourglass. PoorSlime – Recieve 5 Hourglass.

How to Redeem Codes in CDO2 Dungeon Defense

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Initiate the game. Tap the store icon located at the top right corner of the screen. Access the ‘Coupon’ section within the store. Input a code from the provided list and select ‘Submit’ to claim your complimentary rewards.

Expired Codes For CDO2 Dungeon Defense

Listed below are all the previous codes for CDO2 Dungeon Defense.

There are currently no expired codes for CDO2

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.